Choctaw Nation prosecutor: Public safety is common goal

Jul. 20—Choctaw Nation Tribal Prosecutor Kara Bacon met with Southeastern Oklahoma law enforcement officers Thursday in part of an ongoing series of discussions on how to best apply laws in the wake of the McGirt decision.

Afterwards, Bacon said she felt the meeting proved mutually beneficial, both to the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and to the law enforcement officers.

"These meetings show we all have a common goal in public safety," Bacon said.

Bacon gave a presentation with updates to the officers at the Choctaw Nation Community Center in McAlester, then opened the meeting up for any questions or concerns they might have.

Several concerns centered on issues involving arrest warrants and subpoenas for the local officers to testify in tribal court, which is held in Durant or Talihina, depending on the counties involved.

Several officers mentioned that after they lodge a request for an arrest warrant for a defendant within the Choctaw Nation court system, they have a difficult time determining when — or if — an arrest warrant has been issued.

An example would be a local law enforcement officer seeking an arrest warrant for a person who is a certified Choctaw citizen, who an officer wants to arrest on a burglary charge.

Since the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Tribal Police and most local and area law enforcement officers are cross- deputized, an officer from an outside agency who is cross-deputized, could make such an arrest — if the officer had a warrant from a judge serving on the Choctaw Tribal Court.

However, several officers present said they are having a difficult time learning when or if a warrant has been issued.

Bacon asked the officers to be patient, because the tribal court has more than 500 warrant requests pending, due to the vast territory that's part of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

The discussion led to a proposal to give the local and area law enforcement officers access to the entire warrant list that is issued weekly within the Choctaw Nation justice system.

Bacon said she does not have the authority to make that happen herself, but said she will speak to other tribal officials regarding the matter.

Regarding subpoenas, officers said they would like to have more notice when they are going to be subpoenaed to testify in tribal court.

Bacon said she can work toward seeing that happen as well.

She also told the local and area law enforcement officers that the Choctaw Nation prosecutor's office is not about seeking high bail, unless prosecutors believe it's warranted.

Bail should not be used as a punitive measure, Bacon said.

Things that should be considered is whether a defendant is a flight risk or a danger to the community.

Bacon said the Choctaw Nation's prosecutor's office would ask for high bonds for defendants charged with committing violent crimes, sexual abuse or child abuse.

Discussion regarding the interaction between state courts and tribal courts led to to the conclusion that state, federal and tribal judges should do more to communicate with each other as criminal cases go through the justice system.

Bacon said after the meeting's conclusion she believes the spirit of cooperation shows that both the state and local police and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma are working together.

"We have to be in communication and cooperation," Bacon said. "It gives me hope we're going to work this out."