Choctaw Nation's top prosecutor outlines McGirt process

Derrick James, McAlester News-Capital, Okla.
·5 min read

Apr. 10—Choctaw Nation's top prosecutor said she doesn't want dangerous people getting out solely on a McGirt claim.

Oklahoma's Court of Criminal Appeals announced April 1 a decision that applied the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma to Choctaw Nation. The decision means Oklahoma does not have criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans in what is defined by federal statute as "Indian country."

With more than 140 cases — including more than 30 felony cases involving Pittsburg County residents — filed in Choctaw Nation District Court in the first week since the decision, Choctaw Nation Tribal Prosecutor Kara Bacon said she is focused on cases involving people still in prison or posing a public threat.

"What our thought process behind taking those cases was to ensure that no one who's presently dangerous was going to get out solely on a McGirt claim," Bacon said. "I anticipate we are going to continue to get cases that others have identified that the U.S. attorneys may not file."

According to the 1885 Major Crimes Act, the federal government has criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans for crimes such as such as murder, manslaughter, sexual abuse, aggravated assault, and child sexual abuse, when committed by Native Americans in Indian country.

The federal General Crime Act gives the government criminal jurisdiction over non-Native Americans who commit most crimes against Native American victims. The federal government also shares jurisdiction with tribal courts to prosecute crimes against Native Americans committing crimes against non-Native Americans.

Federal law states individuals who are prosecuted and punished by a tribe cannot be tried by the federal government for the same offense.

Bacon said initial appearances for those charged by the tribe began this week.

"We started our first arraignment on McGirt cases this week," said Bacon. "It took a little bit of time because we're using teleconference with video."

The top tribal prosecutor said the use of remote conferencing will be vital due to the 11,000 square miles that make up the Choctaw Nation.

"I think that's going to be necessary, just due to our size and the number of counties we cover, to have that ability," said Bacon. "So we're lucky that we could do that."

Choctaw Nation Executive Director of Public Safety John Hobbs said the detention of a person awaiting trial through the tribe will be in the county where the offense occurred.

"We have jail agreements with all of our counties so that we can house them right there," said Hobbs. "We do that to try to keep them in their local area."

Hobbs said the tribe verified with agencies within the 10-and-a-half county area that they have the ability to use video conferencing and that been helping those agencies that don't have the ability.

"It literally takes just an iPad," Hobbs said. "I believe the only one not doing virtual right now is Bryan County; it's a conflict with times. Luckily it's right here so we don't have far to transport."

According to Bacon, for a person with Native American status to be charged in Choctaw Nation District Court, the probable cause affidavit must contain certain things for it to be valid in tribal court.

"We need information in the affidavit that lets us know that the person that the officer is dealing with, the defendant, is an Indian," said Bacon. "And that the officers themselves are cross-commissioned with the Choctaw Nation."

Bacon said once a person is taken into custody, an initial appearance will be held within 48 hours and a Choctaw Nation District Judge will set bail. If a defendant can't afford an attorney, then an attorney from the Office of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Public Defender will be assigned to the defendant's case.

"For misdemeanors, we have a disposition hearing thereafter and for felonies, we have a preliminary hearing conference and then later a preliminary hearing," Bacon said. "So it moves along the same lines as the state."

One major difference is the size of a trial jury. Bacon said the Choctaw Nation trial jury seats six instead of 12.

Tribal codes states a jury trial will seat six jurors with one alternate selected to also serve.

Choctaw Nation's Finance, Membership and/or IT Departments developed a list of all tribal members older than 18 with a vehicle registered in Oklahoma for the purpose of obtaining a Choctaw Nation license plate during the preceding year.

Jury members are selected from that list.

Tribal codes state non-tribal members 18 and older who have resided within Choctaw Nation's 10-and-a-half county area for more than 30 days "who are of sound mind and discretion and of good moral character are competent to act as jurors, except as herein provided, whether or not said person is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma."

President Barack Obama in 2010 signed the federal Tribal Law and Order Act that limits the tribe to sentencing defendants to three years — with a maximum of nine years for "stacked" charges.

"The important thing to recognize that prior to the Tribal Law and Order Act, tribes have never been limited to what they can charge — they've been limited in their sentencing power," Bacon said. "So prior to 2010, tribes, all tribes, were limited or were capped at one year imprisonment on felonies or misdemeanors."

The Violence Against Women Act gives the tribe special jurisdiction over non-Native Americans who commit domestic violence against Native Americans.

"That is the only time we're able to prosecute non-natives as if they have some nexus to the tribe via their relationship with the tribal members," Bacon said.

Judgement and sentences under the Violence Against Women Act are also bound by the Tribal Law and Order Act.

Bacon said her office will continue to review cases as they are identified or presented to her office in order to keep the public safe.

"I do think it is our job and our duty as prosecutors — regardless of who we work for, we still live in the state of Oklahoma — to ensure that we are helping protect the other citizens of Oklahoma," Bacon said.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan's Virus Cases Are Out of Control, Putting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a Bind

    Nowhere in America is the coronavirus pandemic more out of control than in Michigan. Outbreaks are ripping through workplaces, restaurants, churches and family weddings. Hospitals are overwhelmed with patients. Officials are reporting more than 7,000 new infections each day, a sevenfold increase from late February. And Michigan is home to nine of the 10 metro areas with the country’s highest recent case rates. During previous surges in Michigan, a resolute Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down businesses and schools as she saw fit — over the din of both praise and protests. But this time, Whitmer has stopped far short of the sweeping shutdowns that made her a lightning rod. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Policy change alone won’t change the tide,” Whitmer said on Friday, as she asked — but did not order — that the public take a two-week break from indoor dining, in-person high school and youth sports. “We need everyone to step up and to take personal responsibility here.” It is a rare moment in the pandemic: a high-profile Democratic governor bucking the pleas of doctors and public health researchers in her state and instead asking for voluntary actions from the public to control the virus’ spread. Restaurants and bars remain open at a reduced capacity, Detroit Tigers fans are back at the stadium and most schools have welcomed students into the classroom. Whitmer’s new position reflects the shifting politics of the pandemic, shaped more by growing public impatience with restrictions and the hope offered by vaccines than by any reassessment among public health authorities of how best to contain the virus. Her approach, calling for individual responsibility over statewide restrictions, might have been lifted from the playbook of a Republican elected official, and on Friday she seemed to try to shift attention to the Biden administration for turning down her request to send extra vaccine doses to her beleaguered state. That approach prompted an unexpected uttering of approval from Republicans in Michigan, who control the state Legislature and until now have fought Whitmer’s decisions at every turn. State Rep. Beau LaFave, a Republican from the Upper Peninsula, said that patience for the governor’s rules had evaporated long ago in his district and that Whitmer was correct to not impose additional restrictions, even as reports of new cases approached their late-fall peak and deaths continued to increase. “She should have been doing that this whole time,” LaFave said, “allowing individuals to do risk assessments on their own health.” Even many Democrats in Michigan seem to concur that the time for shutting things down might have passed. Mayor Sheldon Neeley of Flint said he was worried about the steep rise in new cases but for now did not favor sweeping restrictions from Whitmer. Neeley, a Democrat, issued a strict curfew for his own city earlier in the pandemic, but said he doubted whether such measures would have the same impact now. “Those things were effective,” he said. “I think they would be less effective if you tried to use the same tools and tactics as you did once before.” There is also reelection looming in the background. Michigan is a closely divided state, Whitmer’s office will be on the ballot next year and Republicans sense an opportunity. “This is the biggest thing in 100 years,” Jack O’Malley, a Republican member of the Michigan House, said of the pandemic. “I would say it’s got to be 80% of why somebody’s going to vote or not vote for her.” Still, a small but growing number of doctors and public health officials are calling on Whitmer to take much more aggressive action as cases worsen by the day. There is no single reason Michigan has been hit so hard in recent weeks, though the latest surge has been partly attributed to the B.1.1.7 variant that was originally identified in Britain and is widespread in the state. Recent infections suggest that small social gatherings were driving case increases, events that are hard to target with government restrictions. Children are also accounting for a higher percentage of cases, with spring break trips and youth sporting events emerging as points of concern. Several hospitals in Michigan delayed some elective procedures this past week because a wave of coronavirus patients has stressed their resources. Smaller, rural hospitals struggled to find urban hospitals that could accept their coronavirus patients who needed intensive-care beds. One doctor in Lansing, the state capital, described admitting five such patients in a five-hour period. “It’s hard for me to have hope when I don’t see the basic public health precautions being implemented and sustained,” said Debra Furr-Holden, a Michigan State University public health researcher whom Whitmer appointed to the state’s Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities. “If we continue the way we’ve been going, we’re going to continue to get what we’ve been getting, which is these ebbs and flows and these spikes. It will be a vicious cycle and the vaccines will not be able to keep pace.” The balance between politics and public health, never simple, has become even more volatile as the pandemic enters a second year. Residents are exhausted, business owners are reeling and, unlike last year, no other state is seeing a similar surge. There is also reason for optimism that distinguishes this virus surge from those that came before: One in three Michigan residents has started the vaccination process, and one in five is fully immunized. With older residents swiftly getting vaccines, health officials say that most of the people who are infected with the coronavirus now are younger than 65, a less vulnerable population. And so Whitmer, who received her first shot on Tuesday, has pointed to vaccines — rather than new lockdowns — as the way out of this moment. “I want to get back to normal as much as everyone else. I’m tired of this,” Whitmer said in a news conference on Friday where she defended her strategy for the weeks ahead. “But the variants in Michigan that we are facing right now won’t be contained if we don’t ramp up vaccinations as soon as possible.” Whitmer, whose administration rolled back restrictions last month when virus cases were relatively low, pressed President Joe Biden in a Thursday night phone call for extra vaccines to address the surge. Biden declined, and the administration said on Friday that it would continue allocating vaccines based on adult population. A state official with knowledge of the call, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private conversation, said the president expressed concern about loosened restrictions in Michigan but seemed to have inaccurate information about what restrictions remained in place. The official said Whitmer explained to Biden that capacity remained limited at restaurants, gyms and social gatherings, and masks were still required. Still, the Whitmer administration is not ruling out a more stringent approach. Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said she was optimistic that the continued rollout of vaccines and the governor’s new recommendations would help bring case numbers down. But if that did not happen, she said, more restrictions were possible. “If we were to get to a point where the health care system says, ‘We are overwhelmed and we cannot take care of COVID patients in addition to our regular patients that we see,’ then we may have to talk about further restrictions,” Hertel said in an interview. Yet even county health officials, who have been pleading for more than a year that the public wear masks and practice social distancing, have not been pushing Whitmer to institute new restrictions. Linda Vail, the health officer in Ingham County, which includes most of Lansing, said some residents had grown lax about masking and other prevention measures just as cases had started spiking again. Vail recommended that schools in her county pause in-person instruction after spring break. And she has an order in place limiting outdoor gatherings in an area near Michigan State University’s campus. But she senses little appetite for the sort of sweeping restrictions seen at the beginning of the pandemic. “I think we’re so at a point where people are just going to ignore restrictions,” said Vail, who recounted a recent trip to a gym whose once-diligent patrons were now using treadmills without masks. “And quite honestly, statewide restrictions are going to cause significant pushback.” Dr. Mark Hamed, the medical director for several rural counties in Michigan, said he had lost sleep in recent days, worrying about how to get the surge in his region under control. On Thursday, he spent 90 minutes on a brainstorming call with his counterparts from across the state. Not once did the group discuss whether the governor should start to close down businesses and schools again, he said. “I think people are definitely COVID fatigued,” he said, adding that he has noticed more people choosing on their own to wear masks since the latest surge began. “They’re seeing their neighbors affected and their loved ones affected, and they’re starting to change behaviors.” In Port Huron, a particularly hard-hit region northeast of Detroit, cases are spiking and hospitals filling, Mayor Pauline Repp said. Repp said she sympathized with the position the governor and health department were put in last year, when Michigan hospitals were overflowing and strict rules on movements were imposed. But she said some people lost patience as the months wore on and Michigan’s rules remained firm even when cases dropped. “I almost think in some respects it had a little bit of a backfire,” Repp said. The latest surge has complicated life in Port Huron. Public schools have gone back to online instruction. City Hall closed this past week after too many workers tested positive. Still, she said, it is common to see shoppers at Walmart or the Meijer grocery store refuse to wear face coverings. “It’s been a long time,” Repp said. “It’s a long time to be restrictive and you get to the point where you kind of think, ‘Will life ever go back to normal?’” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Jessica Alba's Honest Company is filing for an IPO after selling $189 million worth of diapers and wipes in 2020

    Jessica Alba's consumer goods business Honest Company filed for an IPO on Friday with plans to sell shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HNST."

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he hired private investigators to find out why Fox News isn't letting him speak on air

    Mike Lindell said Friday he "spent a lot of money" investigating Fox News for its failure to invite him on air to peddle false election claims.

  • 'Justice League' writer Joss Whedon is facing a slew of allegations from A-list actors. Here's a timeline of the controversy.

    The creator of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and director of "The Avengers" has been accused by actors of inappropriate behavior on set.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • Meghan Markle could travel safely to Prince Philip's funeral, despite her pregnancy and the pandemic

    Flying during pregnancy is generally safe, but you need to take precautions. Whether or not you're vaccinated matters.

  • Photos show people flocking to Buckingham Palace to mourn Prince Philip's death with flowers and flags

    Despite the palace's discouragement, crowds mourned with flowers and tributes outside Buckingham Palace following Prince Philip's death on Friday.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • Prince Harry expected to return to UK for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral – but not Meghan

    The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK from the USA for the funeral of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, despite widespread travel restrictions. However, it is thought unlikely that the Duchess, heavily pregnant with their second child, will join him. Prince Harry, 36, was extremely close to Prince Philip, although he is not thought to have seen him in person since the autumn of 2019. A royal source told the New York Post: "He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family." Current rules state that the majority of people attempting to travel to the UK must test negative for Covid within 72 hours of their flight and then quarantine for 10 days on arrival. There is an exemption for people attending the funeral of a close family member, although Prince Harry would have to self-isolate at all other times. He spoke of his grandfather during a recent television interview with James Corden, fondly describing how he conducted Zoom calls. "We've Zoomed them a few times. They've seen Archie running around," he said, laughing as he recalled how the Duke had slammed his laptop shut to end a call.

  • Boeing's infamous 737 Max plane has a new issue, and 16 airlines are being told to ground planes

    Boeing said Friday it had recommended that 16 airlines ground their aircraft until it's fixed. The company released few other details about the issue.

  • Kremlin says it fears full-scale fighting in Ukraine's east

    The Kremlin said Friday it fears a resumption of full-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine and could take steps to protect Russian civilians there, a stark warning that comes amid a Russian troop build-up along the border. The statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, reflected the Kremlin’s determination to prevent Ukraine from using force to try to retake control over separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's military chief dismissed the Russian claims that the country's armed forces are preparing for an attack on the rebel east.

  • Filipino man dies after being forced to perform hundreds of squats for breaking COVID-19 curfew near Manila

    Philippine authorities are investigating the death of a man forced to perform nearly 300 squats after officials say he broke COVID-19 curfew rules.

  • The most shocking deaths on 'The Walking Dead,' ranked

    We've said goodbye to a lot of characters on the AMC show since 2010. Insider ranks the deaths that fans didn't see coming and that hit the hardest.

  • Cuban migrants arrive on shore in the Florida Keys

    A group of Cuban migrants arrived by boat in the Middle Florida Keys city of Marathon Friday afternoon.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech have asked US regulators to make their COVID-19 vaccine available to adolescents ages 12 to 15

    The vaccine showed "100 percent efficacy" and triggered a "robust antibody response" in trials with adolescents, the companies announced last month.

  • Nikolai Glushkov: Putin critic's murder made to look like suicide, inquest finds

    A Russian dissident was murdered in his own home and his death made to look like suicide, a coroner has ruled. Nikolai Glushkov, a close friend of the deceased oligarch Boris Berezovsky, Mr Putin's one-time fiercest rival, was found dead in the hall of his property in New Malden, south-west London, a week after Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent, and Yulia, his daughter, were poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury. Glushkov, 68, the former deputy director of the state airline Aeroflot, said he feared he was on a Kremlin hit-list. Paramedics who arrived at Glushkov's home on March 12 2018 immediately raised concerns that he had been killed because of the way suicide paraphernalia appeared to be deliberately placed around the body. A post-mortem examination concluded he died at the hands of a third party, due to compression of the neck". The pathology report read to the court said the injuries "could be consistent with a neck-hold, applied from behind, and the assailant being behind the victim. "There is a lack of injuries to suggest prolonged grappling or restraint with the third party, and a lack of injuries of a defensive nature to the upper limbs. "This would suggest the victim had been rapidly incapacitated - garroted sleeper holds are known to cause unconsciousness within seconds."

  • Russia calls on Slovakia to return Sputnik V doses after dispute

    Russia called on Slovakia on Thursday to return hundreds of thousands of doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, citing contract violations, in an escalating row between the two countries after a Slovak watchdog raised doubts about the shot. Earlier on Thursday, Slovakia's SUKL drug agency said the batches of Sputnik V vaccines it had received differed from those reviewed by international scientists and by the European Union regulator. Slovakia imported 200,000 doses of Sputnik V last month, the second European Union nation to do so after Hungary, despite a lack of EU regulatory approval.

  • Prince Philip shaped the lives of his grandchildren – starting with William and Harry

    Of Prince Philip’s eight grandchildren, one will now receive particular attention. Prince Harry will be desperate to come back to Britain for his beloved grandfather’s funeral. In all the bombshell revelations of the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, his devotion to his grandparents was clear. “I’ve never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her,” Harry insisted. The Duchess added that, when she heard about the Duke of Edinburgh’s illness, “I just picked up the phone and I called the Queen just to check in.” Amid the subsequent furore over the couple’s claim that the colour of their son’s skin tone had been discussed by members of the family, Harry also acted in his grandparent’s defence. “He wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations," Winfrey later revealed. That interview showed, then, what a central figure Prince Philip was in his grandson’s life, even thousands of miles away in Los Angeles. Indeed, of all the royal roles he has now relinquished for his new life in California, the one closest to his heart was as the Captain General Royal Marines – the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines. Prince Philip was Captain for an astonishing 64 years from 1953 to 2017, before relinquishing the role for Harry, who lasted just over three years. As well as being a grandfather to the nation, the Duke of Edinburgh was a deeply attentive grandfather to his grandchildren – whatever their difficulties and however badly their parents’ marriages fared. The latest evidence of that mutual grandparental affection came only this year. In March, Zara Phillips named her newborn Lucas Philip Tindall. While in February, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank called their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank after their treasured grandfather.

  • Short-handed Clippers unleash a 41-4 run, then hang on and hold off Rockets

    With Patrick Beverley out indefinitely because of a broken hand and Paul George taking a night off, the Clippers survived a game of wild swings to beat the Rockets on Friday night.