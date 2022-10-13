Choctaw Tribal Council approves amendments to criminal code

Oct. 13—Council members approved changes to the Choctaw Nation Criminal Code to align with a bill signed earlier this year that expanded the tribe's criminal jurisdiction for certain crimes.

Choctaw Tribal Council members voted unanimously Oct. 8 to approve expansion of criminal jurisdiction "over non-Native perpetrators for covered crimes under the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2022."

The 12-0 vote amends current tribal laws and created laws for the expansion to occur.

President Joe Biden signed in April of this year a reauthorization through 2027 of the Violence Against Women Act, which originally provided legal protections for women from domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. The reauthorization reinforces education and training for law enforcement and judicial officials — while extending protections to Native Americans and expanding tribal jurisdiction in such crimes.

"It's a recognition of the sovereignty that we've always had," Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said after the bill was signed.

The bill expanded tribal jurisdiction to arrest and prosecute non-Native Americans who commit certain crimes against Native Americans. Those crimes are assault of tribal justice personnel, child violence, dating violence, domestic violence, obstruction of justice, sexual violence, sex trafficking, stalking, and violation of a protection order.

Each of the offenses listed in the reauthorization act were added to the tribe's criminal code to reflect the changes. Choctaw Nation officials said non-Natives who commit those certain crimes against Native Americans could also face prosecution through the state of Oklahoma and vice-versa.

Prior to this year's reauthorization, tribes were limited to the arrest and prosecution of non-Natives who committed acts of dating violence, domestic violence, and violated protective orders against Native Americans.

One of the changes made to the code was making the obstructing officer offense to "obstruction of justice" and the definition of the statute.

The old code stated that every person who willfully delays any public officer in their duties was guilty of a misdemeanor.

The new statute states "any person who willfully interferes with the administration or due process of the laws of the Choctaw Nation, including any tribal criminal proceeding or investigation of a crime is guilty of a misdemeanor."

Another change adds the offense of assault of a tribal justice personnel, which covers any assault against on any officer, commissioned or cross-commissioned, acting on behalf of the Choctaw Nation.

Choctaw Nation Lead Tribal Prosecutor Kara Bacon told the News-Capital in April the VAWA reauthorization will help tribes ensure public safety within their reservations.

"We were excited because this helped close the gap on some of those crimes that were having to be sent to the federal government that may not have been violent crimes that they weren't getting to right away," Bacon said.

The Choctaw Nation is only one of 27 tribes across the nation that have implemented the jurisdiction given to tribal nations through VAWA.

The bill awaits a signature by Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, in which it will take effect immediately, according to the tribe.

