Choctaw Tribal Police renamed to Lighthorse following executive order

Aug. 29—Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said an executive order renaming the southeastern Oklahoma tribal nation's law enforcement back to Lighthorse is an exercise of sovereignty and a showing of culture and history.

An official renaming ceremony was held Aug. 25 in Durant with several Lighthorsemen, tribal officials, and representatives from partner law enforcement agencies in attendance.

"I want to make sure that people understand that we've always had this spirit of cooperation," Batton said. "Even prior to the 1900s, we were Lighthorsemen."

Batton explained the Choctaw people would select Lighthorsemen based on their ability to be fair and just and were given the term because they packed light. Lighthorse officers were also cross-deputized with the U.S. Marshal Service

"Our cooperation has been going on for longer than the state of Oklahoma," Batton said. "We're going to continue that spirit moving forward."

Michael Hall, the Choctaw Nation's executive director of public safety, said the renaming to Lighthorse honors those "who came before us."

"Lighthorse were providing law enforcement service prior to statehood and that's a message that I don't think always gets carried," Hall said.

After his speech, Hall presented Batton and Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. the first two badges with the Lighthorse name.

According to the executive order signed by Batton, the framework for the Lighthorse was established by the 1821 Treaty of Doak's Stand "to keep the peace and uphold the laws within the Choctaw Nation" with the tribal council officially authorizing the Lighthorse "to carry out the law" on June 12, 1827.

"The Lighthorse were at the time of origination the sole law enforcement of the Choctaw Nation who worked tirelessly to serve the community, resolve disputes, and protect citizens, patrolling on horseback for days or weeks," the executive order states.

The order states the role of the Lighthorse evolved in the 1830s to assisting county sheriffs with arrests with the unofficial designation to "tribal" occurring in the 1980s, according to the order.

"The designation of 'tribal' police remains to current date and was never solidified as an official designation of the Choctaw Nation Law Enforcement Officers Program by resolution or proclamation," the order states.

Choctaw Nation District 1 Councilman and Speaker Thomas Williston, who served 25 years in law enforcement before becoming a councilman, said it takes a special person to leave the house with a badge and gun with no guarantee of returning home.

"Even more so back in the Lighthorse days because they were all alone," Williston said. "Every day as we travel down the highway and you see the patrol cars, whether it be Lighthorse or whether it be our state OHP, they are out there for a purpose, and that purpose is to protect us and protect our freedom that all our veterans have given us."