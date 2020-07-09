Choice Hotels Announces Increase In Aggregate Maximum Amount Of Tender Offer For Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) (the "Company") announced today that it has amended its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "Notes") by increasing the aggregate maximum tender amount from $160,000,000 to $180,000,000 (as amended, the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount"). All other terms of the previously announced Tender Offer remain unchanged.

Choice Hotels International. (PRNewsFoto/Choice Hotels International) (PRNewsfoto/CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL) More

Title of

Note CUSIP

Number Principal

Amount

Outstanding Aggregate

Maximum

Tender

Amount U.S.

Treasury

Reference

Security Bloomberg

Reference

Page Fixed

Spread Early

Tender

Premium (per $1,000) 5.750% Senior Notes due 2022 169905 AE6 $400,000,000 $180,000,000 0.125% UST

due

6/30/2022 FIT1 +165 bps $50

The Tender Offer consists of an offer to purchase the Notes for cash, on the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated July 9, 2020 (as the same may be amended or supplemented, the "Offer to Purchase"). Subject to the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount, proration (if applicable) and the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Tender Offer, including a financing condition, the Company will accept for purchase on the Early Settlement Date or the Final Settlement Date (each as defined in the Offer to Purchase), as applicable, Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer.

Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time (as defined below) will be accepted for purchase in priority to other Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Time. Accordingly, if the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount is reached in respect of tenders of Notes made at or prior to the Early Tender Time, no Notes that are tendered after the Early Tender Time will be accepted for purchase unless the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount is increased by the Company, in its sole discretion. If the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered exceeds the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount on the applicable settlement date, the amount of Notes purchased in the Tender Offer will be prorated as set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City Time, at the end of August 5, 2020, or any other date and time to which the Company extends the Tender Offer (such time and date, as it may be extended, the "Expiration Time"), unless the Tender Offer is earlier terminated. Holders of the Notes must validly tender and not validly withdraw the Notes prior to or at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on July 22, 2020 (such date and time, as it may be extended, the "Early Tender Time"), to be eligible to receive the Total Consideration, which is inclusive of an amount in cash equal to the amount set forth in the table above under the heading "Early Tender Premium" (the "Early Tender Premium"), plus Accrued Interest (as defined below). Holders of Notes who validly tender their Notes after the Early Tender Time but prior to or at the Expiration Time will be eligible to receive an amount equal to the Total Consideration minus the Early Tender Premium, plus Accrued Interest.

The Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to, but not after, 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on July 22, 2020, (such date and time, as it may be extended, the "Withdrawal Deadline").

The "Total Consideration" for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the fixed spread for the Notes specified in the table above plus the yield based on the bid-side price of the U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified in the table above at 10:00 a.m., New York City Time, on July 23, 2020, unless extended or the Tender Offer is earlier terminated. Holders of the Notes will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on their Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the applicable settlement date ("Accrued Interest").