Is Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CHP.UN) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Could Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CHP.UN) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

With a six-year payment history and a 5.5% yield, many investors probably find Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust intriguing. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

TSX:CHP.UN Historical Dividend Yield, November 9th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. While Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays a dividend, it reported a loss over the last year. A medium payout ratio strikes a good balance between paying dividends, and keeping enough back to invest in the business. One of the risks is that management reinvests the retained capital poorly instead of paying a higher dividend.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's cash payout ratio last year was 25%. Cash flows are typically lumpy, but this looks like an appropriately conservative payout.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a REIT, which is an investment structure that often has different payout rules compared to other companies. It is not uncommon for REITs to pay out 100% of their earnings each year.

Is Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.91 times, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is very highly levered. While this debt might be serviceable, we would still say it carries substantial risk for the investor who hopes to live on the dividend.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 1.89 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well. High debt and weak interest cover are not a great combo, and we would be cautious of relying on this company's dividend while these metrics persist. That said, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is in the real estate business, which is typically able to sustain much higher levels of debt, relative to other industries.