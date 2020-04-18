What Is ChoiceOne Financial Services's (NASDAQ:COFS) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 45% in the last month alone, although it is still down 21% over the last quarter. The bad news is that even after that recovery shareholders are still underwater by about 5.7% for the full year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does ChoiceOne Financial Services's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 15.78 that there is some investor optimism about ChoiceOne Financial Services. The image below shows that ChoiceOne Financial Services has a higher P/E than the average (8.9) P/E for companies in the banks industry.

ChoiceOne Financial Services's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

ChoiceOne Financial Services shrunk earnings per share by 22% over the last year. And EPS is down 2.0% a year, over the last 3 years. This might lead to low expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting ChoiceOne Financial Services's P/E?

ChoiceOne Financial Services has net cash of US$13m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On ChoiceOne Financial Services's P/E Ratio

ChoiceOne Financial Services's P/E is 15.8 which is above average (13.6) in its market. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will! What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about ChoiceOne Financial Services recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 10.9 to 15.8 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.