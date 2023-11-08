Chokehold homicide trial Day 3: Medical examiner will testify in former cop's trial

Testimony continues today in the reckless homicide trial of former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli.

Mattioli resigned from the force after 13 years, when he was formally charged in the death of Joel Acevedo's death.

Prosecutors say Mattioli and Acevedo were friends who spent the night partying with two other men at Mattioli's Milwaukee home when a fight erupted between Mattioli and Acevedo.

Attorney Paul Leonard Tiffin in court for the State of Wisconsin shows Michael Mattioli's Attorney Michael F. Hart , left, an exhibit before presenting it to Andrew Janowski, Mattioli's friend and state's witness, as he recalls the night and day in April 2020 during day two of the Mattioli jury trial Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, seen in front of Judge David Swanson in the Public Safety Building in Milwaukee. Mattioli is charged with first-degree reckless homicide of Joel Acevedo.

Mattioli was off-duty at the time and told investigators he put Acevedo, 25, in a "rear naked chokehold" for 10 minutes during the skirmish. Acevedo died from his injuries in April 2020, about a week later.

Mattioli has pleaded not guilty.

Wednesday is the third day of the trial in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Swanson's courtroom.

Here's a recap of what happened in court the previous day:

Christopher Peters and Andrew Janowski, longtime friends of Mattioli's, were the other two men at Mattioli's home the morning Acevedo was injured. Mattioli accused Acevedo of stealing and told him to leave, but Acevedo refused. The men testified Tuesday Acevedo punched Peters twice and Janowski helped Mattioli subdue him for police.

Members of Acevedo’s family wept and hugged one another as they, along with jurors, were shown footage from Robert Roach’s body camera. He was the first Milwaukee officer to respond to the call. Mattioli is seen in the 9-minute video on top of Acevedo, who was face down and not responding. Roach testified he checked for a pulse, but couldn't find one. He performed CPR on Acevedo until EMT personnel arrived.

A video was shown to jurors of Mattioli speaking with investigator David E. Dalland. Mattioli, his voice elevating and at times using profanities, admitted to Dalland he was intoxicated, but said he was attempting to hold Acevedo until officers arrived. "I did nothing wrong," Mattioli told the investigator.

Here's what's expected today:

Prosecutors plan to call Wieslawa Tlomak, Milwaukee County's chief medical examiner, to testify for the state. She expected to speak on the cause of Acevedo's death.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Chokehold homicide trial: Milwaukee County Medical Examiner set to testify