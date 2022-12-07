Choo Chiang Holdings Ltd.'s (Catalist:42E) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 8.8% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Choo Chiang Holdings (Catalist:42E). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Choo Chiang Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Choo Chiang Holdings is:

15% = S$8.2m ÷ S$55m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.15.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Choo Chiang Holdings' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Choo Chiang Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Choo Chiang Holdings was able to see a decent growth of 9.0% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Choo Chiang Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 5.7%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Choo Chiang Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Choo Chiang Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Choo Chiang Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 51%, meaning that it is left with only 49% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Choo Chiang Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Choo Chiang Holdings' performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Choo Chiang Holdings and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

