Choo choo! It's train garden season on the Eastern Shore: Here's 7 holiday-themed displays

Choo choo! It's officially train garden season on the Eastern Shore.

Here's where to go this year to catch a glimpse of holiday-themed model trains chugging along on their faux snow-dusted tracks in Maryland and Delaware.

Ocean City

Roland E. Powell Convention Center

WHAT: After indulging in Ocean City's Winterfest, head on over to the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Welcome Center and enjoy the Holiday Model Railroad Display. As onlookers admire the wonderful winterfest train garden display, they will also get the chance to talk with and donate to Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguards.

WHERE: 4001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

WHEN: Wednesdays to Sundays, Nov. 16 to Dec. 31, from 5:30-9 p.m.

COST: Free, with donations being taken in support of the Ocean City Beach Patrol

INFO: https://www.ococean.com/event/holiday-train-garden-display/1685/

Worcester County Library Ocean City Branch

WHAT: This spectacular Winter Train Garden, unveiled on Nov. 15, is provided from the personal collection of train enthusiast and local resident Dennis Moore. Visitors of all ages will delight in interacting with buttons that activate accessories and sounds. A scavenger hunt for young patrons will also be available.

WHERE: 10003 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

WHEN: Throughout month of December and until Jan. 5; Library hours: Mondays to Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sundays

COST: Free

INFO: https://worcesterlibrary.org/events/ocean-city/winter-train-garden

Snow Hill

Corddry Company Crossing Model Railroad Club

WHAT: Come experience one of the Eastern Shore's most exciting, kid-friendly train gardens at the Corddry Company Crossing Model Railroad Club. There, visitors will witness a train garden with real running water, interactive features, realistic sounding and running locomotives, and kids train races on Dec. 16.

WHERE: Second floor of Pocomoke River Canoe Co., 2 River St., Snow Hill

WHEN: Fridays in December from 5-8 p.m.; Saturdays in December from 1-4 p.m. through Dec. 30

COST: Free

INFO: http://www.snowhillmodeltrains.com/

Pocomoke City

Delmarva Discovery Museum

WHAT: Santa Claus is coming to town! Check out Delmarva Discovery Museum's special Santa's Train Wonderland display, created by the Pocomoke Train Club and other members of the Pocomoke City community, this month only. Be sure to keep an eye out for Santa, who's expected to make a special appearance by boat on the dock of Cypress Park on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 1-3 p.m.

WHERE: 2 Market St., Pocomoke City

WHEN: Dec. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COST: Free

INFO: https://www.delmarvadiscoverycenter.org/

Delmar

Delmarva Model Railroad Company

WHAT: Visit the Delmarva Model Railroad Club during its open house to see all scales of trains running. The railroad club has 8,000 square feet of trains to satisfy curious kids of all ages and their families. Food will be available for purchase.

WHERE: Second floor of Camelot Hall, 103 E. State St. Delmar, Del,

WHEN: Dec. 2 and 3; Jan. 6 and 7, 2024; Jan. 13 and 14, 2024.; Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays noon to 4 p.m.

COST: Free

INFO: https://delmarvamodelrailroadclub.org/

Georgetown

Delaware Seaside Railroad Club

WHAT: Get in the holiday spirit this winter season with the Georgetown Public Library and Delaware Seaside Railroad Club's 12th annual Holiday Train Display. Join the library and railroad club for a fun time playing with model trains, learning about their history and admiring the oh-so magical display.

WHERE: 123 W Pine St., Georgetown, Del.

WHEN: Saturdays from Nov. 25 to Dec. 16; 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

COST: Free

INFO: http://www.delawareseasiderailroadclub.com/

Ridgely, Md.

Mr. Talley Ober’s Eagle Line Railroad

WHAT: Mr. Talley Ober’s Eagle Line Railroad is back and better than ever this year in Ridgely, Maryland. Eagle Line is not just a holiday model train display; it is the culmination of decades of hard work, design and organization resulting from Mr. Ober’s lifelong love of trains. Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. Be sure to keep an eye out for Santa on Dec. 21.

WHERE: 12169 Ober Lane, Ridgely, Md.

WHEN: Every Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9 p.m., Dec. 5 to Jan. 11; closed Christmas Eve

COST: Free, with donations to help offset the expense of powering the display welcome

INFO: www.eaglelinerailroad.com

