Choose the best of the best from the Savannah Morning News Student of the Week poll

Join the The Savannah Morning News (SMN) in recognizing another round of students who infuse positivity, innovation and sheer drive into their efforts to succeed academically as well as engage their school community.

SMN aims to spotlight high school students deemed exceptional by principals, teachers or staff members from local public and private schools.

Read over this week’s nominated students and select who you think should be named the Savannah Morning News Student of Week:

Lauren Willcoxon, sophomore, Savannah Christian Preparatory School

Lauren Willcoxon is a member of the Savannah Christian Preparatory School (SCPS) Marching Band, Concert Band, Literary Team, and Tri-M music honor society. Willcoxon earned High Honor Roll last semester while enrolled in Advanced Placement (AP) and Honors classes. Lauren was inducted into the National Honor Society this week and has also been chosen as one of SCPS's Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Foundation seminar representatives for 2024.

Lauren was elected to participate in the Furman University Honor Band Clinic in Greenville, South Carolina, in November, and was nominated to attend the 74th annual JanFest Band Clinic at the University of Georgia in January. While at this clinic, she was named to one of the Honor Bands. Lauren was also named to the District Honor Band last week.

Mayes Keck, junior, Benedictine Military School

Mayes Keck has been described by Benedictine Military School school leaders someone who "does not look for anything in return."

Keck is known to be compassionate and caring. He was the Southern Motors Student of the Month (October 2023). Mayes is always willing to step up and help peers, but also with his teachers. He is bothered by injustices and seeks peace as he walks with God. He is honest and can always brighten your day.

Yesha Patel, sophomore, Windsor Forest High School

Yesha Patel holds an executive level position within the DECA club. DECA is an international club that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges, through career development and competitions. Patel has been competing in the Principles of Marketing event. She was a top 3 finalist at the Georgia Regional competition (December 2023), a top 10 finalist at the Georgia State competition (February 2024), and she has advanced to the International competition taking place in Anaheim, California in April.

Public and private high school principals, leaders, counselors and teachers are welcome to submit nominations for next week's poll to studentoftheweek@savannahnow.com.

