What we choose to do about climate change is political

The article by Dinah Voyles Pulver in your Feb. 7 issue regarding the recent heavy rains and flooding in California raises some very important points. While there may not be consensus as to whether a particular storm or flood is directly caused by climate change, there is consensus among the vast majority of climate scientists that climate change has been happening at an accelerated pace for decades.

Scientists use a combination of land, ocean, air and space-based observations, and analysis using computer climate models to research how extreme weather events have been changing. Some long-term records of weather events go back as far as the 1800s. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, “the human-caused rise in greenhouse gases has increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.” The IPCC’s assessments are the most peer-reviewed process in science.

You sometimes hear people say that climate change is a political issue, but it isn’t. It’s science, based on observations over long periods of time. What we choose to do about it is political. If you’re concerned about the effects of climate change, contact your local congressperson and let them know.

Tom Charlesworth, Palm Springs

Keep your dogs on-leash for the safety of others

I’m not really happy with irresponsible dog owners who continue to not put their dogs on leashes on the hike. I keep my dog on a leash for her safety and respect for my fellow hikers. I see there is no sign stating that Palm Desert’s Cross and Homestead trails are an on-leash hike, but it is a “leash up your dog” path. If you plan not to leash your dog, you better be able to call your dog back in one command or leash your dog. Respect your fellow dog walkers.

Kay Sween, Palm Desert

