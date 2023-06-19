Choose 'co-operation or conflict', China tells Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken shakes hands with Xi Jinping in Beijing - REUTERS

China gave the US an ultimatum on Monday, saying Washington must choose between “co-operation or conflict” ahead of a meeting between Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, and Xi Jinping, the Chinese president.

The warning came from China’s top foreign policy official, Wang Yi, in three hours of talks with Mr Blinken.

Mr Blinken, the highest-ranking American diplomat to visit China in five years, is on his final day of a two-day trip aimed at improving bilateral relations, which have sunk to their lowest point in decades.

A meeting between Mr Blinken and Mr Xi was scheduled to begin this afternoon.

“It is necessary to make a choice between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation or conflict,” Mr Wang told Mr Blinken, according to a readout from Chinese state media.

A US readout of this meeting has not yet been released.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Wang Yi - AFP

‘Downward spiral’

“We must reverse the downward spiral of China-US relations, push for a return to a healthy and stable track, and work together to find a correct way for China and the United States to get along,” said Mr Wang.

He also warned that China had “no room to compromise or concede” on the issue of Taiwan, an island nation with a democratically-elected government that Beijing claims as its territory and has vowed to annex.

Mr Wang’s words echoed those of Qin Gang, China’s foreign minister, whom Mr Blinken met on Sunday for more than seven and a half hours.

Relations have soured significantly between the US and China in recent years over everything from trade to technology to Taiwan.

China has ramped up military drills near Taiwan – a show of force that Taiwanese and foreign governments worry could spark physical confrontation.

‘Candid’ discussions

US officials say they do not expect major breakthroughs from Mr Blinken’s visit, though they hope to re-establish high-level diplomatic contact and to pave the way for future visits and meetings between the two sides.

Both countries said on Sunday that Mr Qin had accepted an offer to visit the US at a later date.

Those discussions were “candid, substantive and constructive,” said Matthew Miller, a US state department spokesman.

Mr Blinken emphasised “the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication across the full range of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation”, he added.

His visit was originally scheduled for February, but was cancelled after the US shot down a Chinese spy balloon, which sparked a diplomatic row with Beijing.

