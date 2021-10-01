How to Choose a Couple's Halloween Costume That Pairs Together Perfectly
Whether you're dressing up with a partner, friend, or sibling, you will be the most dynamic duo at the party thanks to these tips.
Whether you're dressing up with a partner, friend, or sibling, you will be the most dynamic duo at the party thanks to these tips.
If you love 'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,' then you're going to love this Peanuts tabletop tree from The Bradford Exchange. It features Linus, Snoopy, and all of their friends.
Police said a worker at Icy Delights was assaulted in Middle River by a customer.
The 33-year-old woman is still missing.
Celebrate the holidays with these easy Christmas dessert recipes. You'll find ideas for cakes, pies, cookies, candies, and more.
There may be a 20-year age gap between these big brothers and their little sister, but they clearly share a special bond.
Here are our best ideas for what to write in a Christmas card, no matter your style. Choose from romantic, funny, and sentimental seasonal greetings.
Posts included conspiracy theories, as well as support for the 'person of interest' in Gabby Petito's homicide case.
These cheap Christmas gift ideas are all under $35! Let's be real: holiday shopping can get EXPENSIVE. Add in gifts for family, friends, coworkers, teachers, mailmen—the list goes on and on—only alleviates the frustration.
The best Halloween towns in America have fun activities for families and grown-ups alike! Head to these great small towns in 2021 to celebrate Halloween. Schedule a lantern-led ghost tour as early as September, and be sure to make time for the Scarecrow Walk and competition at Peddler’s Village.
“I need to get into the mum selling business!”
Anyone wondering what the keys to a successful, happy retirement are needn’t look any further than Jimmy Carter. Like lots of people, Carter was forced into early retirement, albeit in an unusual way: his re-election bid was crushed by Ronald Reagan in a 1980 landslide. It has been such a long stretch of achievement, that the first half of Carter’s life—when he was an engineering officer on a nuclear submarine, peanut farmer, governor of Georgia and president—seems like ancient history.
via GoFundMeA California teen is brain dead and on life support after being shot by a school safety officer, her family says—and they want the officer held to account.Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Monday afternoon while in a vehicle near Millikan High School in Long Beach. Police claim she was shot in the upper body. Her family insists she was shot in the head.“I want justice for my girl, my baby momma, the love of my life,” Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury, said at a news conference on We
Pew Research Center has corrected its April demographic report on the number of Taiwanese people living in the United States after receiving backlash from the community for lumping them in with Chinese Americans. Rectified report: The new study, published in early September, estimates the number of Taiwanese people living in the U.S. in 2019 ranged from 195,000 to 697,000, NBC News reported. Pew Research Center’s Jeffrey Passel said he used several survey questions from the American Community Survey (ACS) and data from the U.S. Census Bureau, such as race, ancestry and birthplace, to measure the Taiwanese population in the U.S.
The ice cream shop's owner said that the customers threw five frozen desserts and a tip jar at the 15-year-old.
Fans need to feel safe when they attend a football game. | Opinion from Toriano Porter
Whether you're dressing up like a cat or a witch, we've found 110 funny, spooky, and topical captions for your Halloween Instagram this year.
“Take note, if you are selling items on social media, make sure your drugs are not in the background.”
TwitterA high-school student in Kansas City has sparked outrage with his vehemently racist homecoming proposal that went viral on social media.As part of the proposal, the boy presented the girl last week with a bigoted banner that read, “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you” for homecoming. Cotton balls were also plastered to the sign, which had boxes for the girl to check either “yes” or “no.”In a photo, the two students stand shoulder-to-shoulder, posing
The 12-foot tall Home Depot Halloween skeleton is going viral on TikTok, selling out of stores fast, and selling for triple the price on eBay.
GettyA 59-year-old former French police officer has unmasked himself as a notorious serial killer in a suicide note written just before he overdosed on pills Wednesday, according to local media reports.Le Parisien reports that the man, identified only as Francois V., had been called for questioning in connection with the case of the killer dubbed “Grele” for his pockmarked face. His body was said to have been discovered Wednesday at a seaside resort near Montpellier.He had reportedly been due to