How to Choose a Money Market Account

For decades, banks basically offered two different kinds of accounts. Checking accounts were designed to allow customers to use paper checks to make withdrawals from their bank accounts, giving them immediate liquidity and convenience. Savings accounts were for money that customers didn't need right away, and their primary appeal to savers was that they offered attractive interest rates on their money.

But banks have evolved over time, and now, some of the products that they offer are designed to give customers the best of both worlds. When it comes to accounts that you can use to keep your cash safe, earn a modest return, and have ready access when needed, money market accounts are a great new addition to the typical bank's lineup of savings products. Below, we'll take a closer look at money market accounts and the best way to choose one that will work best for your individual needs.

Two hands holding an account book. More



Image Source: Getty Images.

What is a money market account?

Money market accounts take some of the best features of checking accounts and savings accounts and combine them into a single structure. They're different from money market mutual funds, which have the similar function of letting savers set money aside and earn interest but which are offered through mutual fund companies rather than banking institutions.

Money market accounts give account holders greater access to their money by giving them the ability to write a limited number of checks during each monthly statement period. Paper checks are allowed for use with money market accounts, or an account holder can also use a debit card that's tied to their account to make debit transactions at participating retail locations.

The only catch is that because federal banking regulations don't treat money market accounts in the same way that they treat checking accounts, there are limits on check-writing from money market accounts. Specifically, Regulation D sets a maximum of six checks per monthly statement period for money market accounts.

At the same time, money market accounts offer the higher interest rates that savings accounts offer. Even now, some regular checking accounts pay no interest, and even those that do offer competitive interest rates often lag behind their savings-oriented counterparts. Money market accounts typically feature interest rates that are fairly close to what savings accounts pay, and you'll even find some banks at which the rate paid on money market account balances is higher than the corresponding savings account rate.

The tradeoff at many financial institutions is that in order to get that attractive interest rate, you'll often have to deposit and maintain a minimum account balance that's higher than what you'll typically see with simpler checking and savings accounts. Minimums of $10,000 or more aren't unheard of, and even those banks that offer lower amounts still often charge pricey monthly fees if you can't maintain balances in the $1,000 to $5,000 range.

Money market accounts get the same deposit insurance protection as other bank accounts. Traditional banks offer FDIC insurance protection of up to $250,000 per institution. Credit unions give the same protection provided through the NCUA.

How to pick the best money market account

If money market accounts sound good to you, then here's a pretty simple three-step process you can use to assess the various offerings at the banks and credit unions in your area and identify which ones look most promising.