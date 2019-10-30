How to Choose and Open a Bank Account

Need to open a bank account? You’ve come to the right place. We’ll help walk you through the steps, because the more you know about your bank account options, the more confidently you’ll be able to make decisions and take control of your finances.

While opening an account can be a simple process, there are certain things to consider before heading — either in person or online — to your financial institution of choice.

To successfully get the most out of your account, here’s what you need to consider.

How to choose your account type

First, figure out how you’ll use your bank account and which account type fits your spending habits.

The two most common bank accounts are checking and savings.

A checking account is for day-to-day transactions: withdrawing cash when you need it, making purchases and paying bills. With a checking account, you typically get a debit card and a checkbook.

A savings account is for storing money you won’t be using frequently.

Most Americans have at least one bank account. In 2017, 68.4% of U.S. households were fully banked, meaning they had full access to financial services and at least one account, according to a 2017 survey from the FDIC, the government agency that insures bank deposits.

At minimum, you should have a checking account for making frequent purchases, depositing checks and taking care of bills. A savings account is a great option if you're looking to put some money aside.

Other types of accounts that may be more valuable for saving money, depending on your financial goals, include certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs).

These accounts typically feature better interest rates than traditional savings accounts, but there can be restrictions. For example, with CDs you’ll have to agree to let the bank hold your money for months or years.

Choosing where to open your bank account

You might already have a financial institution in mind for opening your bank account. Maybe your parents have been using the same bank for years, or your best friend recommends a credit union where she has an account.

Still, how do you choose?

You want a financial institution that's the best match for your needs. Are you saving for emergencies, or do you need an account with a debit card for regular spending?