How to Choose and Wear a Mask During the Coronavirus Pandemic

At this point in the coronavirus pandemic, it’s clear that infected people can spread the virus before they start to show any symptoms.

Because of this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an increasing number of state health departments have recommended that most people wear face coverings or nonmedical masks while out in public. (Certain groups, such as children under age 2, are excluded from the advice.)

Some states, including New York, have made face coverings mandatory in situations where social distancing—staying at least 6 feet away from other people—isn’t possible.

This has led to seemingly countless plans and videos online laying out how to make a mask. Meantime, skilled individual sewers are selling masks, as are some companies that normally would have no reason to be in the market.

But keep two things in mind.

First, while a homemade mask may offer some protection for the wearer, the key benefit is that it may reduce the likelihood of unknowingly passing COVID-19 on to others, says Aaron Glatt, M.D., Infectious Diseases Society of America spokesperson and hospital epidemiologist and chairman of the department of medicine at Mount Sinai South Nassau in New York.

Second, even if you wear a face covering, it’s essential to continue good infection control, notably social distancing. “Social distancing is the way we’re going to get out of this,” Glatt says.

And while the CDC recommends homemade face coverings for the general public—in large part to reserve medical masks, including surgical masks and N95 respirators, for those such as healthcare workers—it’s important to choose the right fabric and fit, and to wear and care for it properly.

Here’s what government agencies and experts on infectious disease and materials science advise.

Picking or Making a Mask

The key point to remember is that a simple mask is fine. In fact, the CDC’s mask recipes include one from a T-shirt, with no sewing involved, and another from a bandanna. And a bandanna is certainly better than nothing, notes Richard Wenzel, M.D., infectious diseases epidemiologist and emeritus professor of internal medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Still, experts say, there are some easy ways to make even the most basic face covering more effective. For instance:

Layer up. Multiple layers of fabric are better than only one, Wenzel says. More layers means less chance that viral particles will be able to pass through.

“Imagine a bunch of Swiss cheese slices—you’re trying to fill the holes,” he says.

You might also want to add a middle layer such as a coffee filter, which can make your mask more effective, says Susan Sokolowski, Ph.D., director of the sports product design master’s degree program at the University of Oregon. (If you're making a mask, you can leave one side unstitched, as a pocket for the filter.) Solokowski and a colleague offer additional advice for home mask making in a recent piece for The Conversation.

Consider the fabric. Some fabrics can filter out more virus particles than others. A general rule of thumb is that thicker, denser fabrics will do a better job than thinner, more loosely woven ones. Flannel pajama material, for instance, which has a tight weave, might be a good option, suggests Wenzel.

Tea towels, antimicrobial pillowcases, and cotton-blend fabrics were found to be more effective at filtering out small particles than 100 percent cotton T-shirt fabric, a scarf, and silk, in a 2013 study published in 2013 in the journal Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness.

You might want to use different fabrics for different layers of the mask, says Sokolowski. For the layer that will sit directly against your mouth, she suggests a comfortable, washable, tightly knitted fabric such as polyester, nylon, or a spandex-cotton blend—think athletic clothes. This kind of fabric wicks away the moisture from your breath.

For the outer layer, good options include material from a high-thread count bed sheet, a double layer of bandanna material, or cotton shirting fabric. The goal is something washable and tightly woven.

If you’re unsure how densely woven your fabric is, hold it up to the light—generally, the less light that gets through, the tighter the weave. Also, consider how worn the fabric is. A threadbare sheet or T-shirt may not be as good a choice as new fabric, says Timothy Sly, Ph.D, an epidemiologist and emeritus professor at the School of Public Health at Ryerson University in Toronto.

If you're looking for a mask to purchase online, make sure you can tell from the product description that it meets the criteria above: multiple layers, made with tighly woven fabric, and washable. All masks should also be easy to secure, with elastic ear loops or ties.

Ensure a good fit. A mask should fully cover your nose and mouth, extending an inch or more past the ends of your mouth and wrapping under to “grab onto the bottom of your chin as an anchor,” Solokowski says. According to the CDC, it should fit snugly but comfortably against the sides of your face and should not interfere with breathing. If your face covering gaps on the sides while tied on, you can close the gap by adding a stitch to create a dart.

You Want Something Like This

But Not This

Or This

Wearing and Caring For Your Face Covering

Wash up. The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable) before putting on your mask.

Don’t adjust it. Refrain from touching your mask while you’re wearing it—and don't pull it down to speak or take a drink or remove it and then put it back on. Although a face covering is primarily for protecting other people in the event that you have COVID-19, it’s possible that someone else’s virus-containing droplets could end up on the outside of your mask in a crowded place like a grocery store.

Remove carefully. Wash your hands before taking your face covering off, say the experts at National Jewish Health hospital in Denver. And avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth during removal, advises the CDC. Touch only the mask’s ties or elastic. If you inserted a disposable filter, throw it out. NYC health officials recommend that you place your mask where no one will touch it and where it won’t touch other surfaces, such as countertops. Then, wash your hands again.

Clean thoroughly. The California Department of Public Health recommends that before you reuse your mask, run it through a wash and dry cycle, or hand wash with soap and water. And let it dry completely before you use it again. You may want to have several masks, so you can rotate them, New York health officials suggest.

