Choosing Between the New BRZ and GR 86? Here Are the Differences You Need to Know

The Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR 86 have been totally revamped for 2022 with a new, more powerful 2.4-liter engine, updated looks, and a litany of suspension and chassis upgrades that make them drive even better than their predecessors. While both cars share the same powertrain, most body panels, interior design, and a vast majority of parts underneath, there are a handful of notable differences that may get you to prefer one over the other.

Looks

The most obvious difference between the BRZ and the GR 86 is the way the two cars look. While overall proportions are nearly identical, the two cars have their own front-end designs. Toyota went for a more simplified singular mesh grille without many creases or layers to the bumper, while Subaru went a different route, electing to elongate the nose and apply a smiley-face type grille opening to the front.

Out back the cars share a bit more, though if you go for the Premium trim on the GR 86, you’ll get an optional stick-on lip spoiler not available on any trim for the BRZ.

Looks are subjective, so these designs alone could win people over depending on how strongly they feel.



Engine Tuning

While the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter boxer-four under the hood of both cars is rated at 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, Subaru claims each manufacturer did its own engine tuning to differentiate the experience.

In our brief first drives with each car, we didn’t notice much of a difference in response or power delivery, both providing plenty of torque down low and even thrust to redline. We’ll need to get them together back-to-back to determine just how differently the motors are tuned.

Suspension, Chassis, and Steering

We learned back in March 2021 Toyota delayed production of the GR 86 to make its own changes to the car to ensure it would drive differently versus its Subaru-branded counterpart. And after driving both cars we can report the two cars do in fact have their own unique driving characteristics. Why? Changes to the suspension, chassis, and steering system.

Each car has its own front and rear damper settings, with the Toyota utilizing a 7-percent lower front spring rate and an 11-percent higher rear spring rate compared to the BRZ, respectively. The Subaru uses a hollow front sway bar that measures 18.3 millimeters in thickness, slightly thicker than the solid 18-millimeter unit in the 86. The rear bar on the Toyota is one millimeter thicker than the Subaru’s, coming in at an even 15 millimeters. More importantly, Subaru uses new mounting points for the rear sway bar located directly to the unibody, rather than on the subframe where Toyota’s mounting points lie. Other changes to the suspension include aluminum front knuckles and stiffer rear trailing link bushings on the BRZ versus steel knuckles and carry-over bushings on the GR 86.

Subaru says its car is set up for “stability and precision” rather than outright hooliganism. And from our initial impressions, it feels like engineers hit the nail on the head. Initial turn-in is sharper on the BRZ versus the GR 86, but the car is quicker to push into a corner when taken to its grip limit. The Toyota, on the other hand, is ever so slightly more prone to oversteer. It’s not like the cars are night and day, of course—the differences are minute. Chances are you wouldn’t be able to sense them if you didn’t drive the cars back to back.

Once we get the two cars together at the same time, we’ll have a more definitive opinion on how differently they actually drive.

