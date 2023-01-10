Chop shop busted after scamming elderly customer out of $11K, police say

DeKalb Police said they busted a chop shop in Stone Mountain after a six month long investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, the investigation started after an elderly DeKalb resident was scammed out of $11,000 when they were sold a stolen car and the dealership switched the vin and gave the resident a fake car title.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the investigation police told Channel 2 Action News they located 20 fraudulent titles and recovered several stolen cars.

The owner was charged with theft by conversion, theft by deception, owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop, and elder abuse.

Two employees of the dealership was charged with theft by receiving and owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: