Chop shop busted after scamming elderly customer out of $11K, police say
DeKalb Police said they busted a chop shop in Stone Mountain after a six month long investigation.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to police, the investigation started after an elderly DeKalb resident was scammed out of $11,000 when they were sold a stolen car and the dealership switched the vin and gave the resident a fake car title.
TRENDING STORIES:
UGA National Championship parade: What to know about victory celebration in Athens
CHAMPS AGAIN! No. 1 Georgia becomes 1st team in playoff era to win back-to-back national titles
23-year-old man arrested in shooting death of woman at Gwinnett car dealership
During the investigation police told Channel 2 Action News they located 20 fraudulent titles and recovered several stolen cars.
The owner was charged with theft by conversion, theft by deception, owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop, and elder abuse.
Two employees of the dealership was charged with theft by receiving and owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: