Chop shop investigations lead to two arrests

Aug. 3—TUPELO — Separate investigations and a routine traffic stop in July led to the arrest of two men on chop shop and other felony charges.

The case began when officers pulled over a gray Dodge Charger Hellcat in the area of Varsity Drive and President Avenue July 19 for a misdemeanor traffic infraction.

The driver, Jacammeric Tyquan Smith, 24, of Tupelo, was initially cited for no license plate and arrested for possession of marijuana. A further check of the car revealed the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) had been altered.

That prompted a further investigation and led to Smith being charged with two felonies, receiving stolen property and violating the motor vehicle chop shop act. During his initial appearance, July 21, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $125,000 for those felony charges.

Another investigation led police to search a north Tupelo residence the same day. A second, more detailed search of the property in the 1000 block of Hilda Drive uncovered evidence that lead to an arrest warrant for Karlton Flemings, 39, of Tupelo. He turned himself in to police nearly two weeks later on Aug. 2.

Flemings is charged with chop shop act violation, receiving stolen property, three count of possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated trafficking of cocaine, possession of a Schedule II drug — codeine, and felony possession of marijuana.

In addition to the drugs and weapons, officers seized a blue 2020 Dodge Hellcat with altered Vehicle Identification Numbers. Judge Weir set his bond at $1 million.

