Chopped Datsun 1600 Roadster Rides On The Wild Side

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The transformation of this car is unreal.

If you know anyone who thinks gearheads aren’t creative, all you need to do is show them this Datsun 1600 next to one that’s stock, then step back. This Japanese classic car was customized by Chris Bishop, who not ironically runs a business called Japanese Classics, so the man knows these cars like the back of his hand. After plenty of chopping, the end result is perhaps one of the best-looking Datsuns out there.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Overall, this ride smoother than pretty much any Nissan, Honda, Toyota, or whatever else from the same time period. Bishop kept the design nice and clean, instead of committing the cardinal automotive sin of trying to do too much with a single car.

The details on this ride are what make everything work, and there are plenty to take in. One of the biggest changes is the sizable rear fender flairs, giving this car a sportier stance. Deleting the side markers in the front fenders helped, as did other nips and tucks done all over. One of the most peculiar changes is the addition of a single yellow headlight, which is something of a signature for Bishop.

As for the interior, it boasts some luxuries but isn’t opulent by any stretch. Among the finer things added is a two-tone red and black leather upholstery and a Momo steering wheel with a wood rim. Many of the factory features were retained, giving this restomod a curiously authentic vibe.

Not just a show queen, this Datsun 1600 is packing some heat with a 2.0-liter SR20DE under the hood. That pushes performance quite a ways beyond factory spec, although we’re not quite sure how this particular engine has been tuned. In some Nissans it pushes upwards of 162-horsepower, a hefty amount for such a small, lightweight car.

This car just goes to show you don’t have to use something like a Plymouth ‘Cuda or Toyota Supra to have a fantastic show car. What you do need are good lines and a big imagination, plus the know-how to fabricate your dreams into reality.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.