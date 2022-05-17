Police: 3 shot, including 9-year-old, at south Charlotte apartment complex

Three people were shot, including a 9-year-old, at an apartment complex in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene at around 12 p.m., where a large police presence and crime scene tape could be seen at the Granite Pointe Apartment’s parking lot on Deep Rock Circle.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s not shocking anymore’: Mass shooting in Buffalo hits home for loved ones in Charlotte

Authorities said two of the victims, including the child, had non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim has serious injuries. MEDIC took the 9-year-old and second victim who was seriously hurt to the hospital, but police said the third victim drove themselves.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have not said what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact 704-432-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Man killed, another seriously hurt in Gastonia shooting, investigators say)







