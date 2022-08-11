2 taken into custody after police chase ends in crash in Stanly County, sheriff says

Two people have been taken into custody after leading authorities on chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday morning, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff, the chase ended in Stanly County on Concord Road, near Harwood Road.

Deputies used stop sticks, but when the driver tried to go around them, the car went into the grass, hit a patrol car and flipped over. Authorities said the car was stolen out of Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene, where a large police presence responded, including Stanly County deputies and Albemarle police officers.

Just before Chopper 9 flew over the scene on Concord Road, we were over a Cabarrus County deputy who crashed on Rocky River Road. A source told Channel 9 that the deputy was responding to a police chase when they crashed.

The deputy is expected to be OK.

Channel 9 has reached out to authorities to learn more about the two scene and if they are related, but we have not heard back at this point.

