Chopper 9 Skyzoom over large police presence in northeast Charlotte

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a large police presence in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, where sources told Channel 9 that a person of interest was identified in connection with a shooting earlier in the day.

Several police officers could be seen with their tactical gear, standing outside on Ruth Drive, near Kinsale Lane.

RELATED: CMPD: Person of interest located in connection with shooting in NoDa that left officer hurt

Two sources confirmed to Channel 9 that a person connected to the shooting in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte that left a police officer hurt was located. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

Authorities have not shared any additional details on the person of interest and their connection to the shooting.

Channel 9 reached out to CMPD for more information, but has not heard back at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD officer shot in leg in NoDa, police say)