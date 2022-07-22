Chopper 9 Skyzoom over large police presence in north Charlotte

Chopper 9 Skyzoom is over a large police presence in north Charlotte Friday afternoon.

Dozens of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cars can be seen outside a home on Oakdale Road near Dave Avenue.

ALSO READ: Man taken into custody after standoff in south Charlotte, CMPD says

Channel 9 has reached out to authorities for more information on what led to the heavy response. We have not heard back at this point. A crew is also headed to the scene on the ground to get more details.

>> Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the latest.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Dozens of CMPD patrol cars outside home in north Charlotte)