Police follow truck seen speeding, driving wrong way through Meck, Union counties

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead as authorities followed a truck speeding, swerving and even driving the wrong direction on Interstate 485.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s helicopter started following a truck Monday morning from Charlotte to Union County and then back into Charlotte.

Police said they got a license plate reader hit for a possible stolen vehicle and was monitoring the truck.

ALSO READ: Person seriously hurt following police chase that ended in crash in Pineville, officers say

At one point, the truck got on I-485 and could be seen going backwards on the shoulder. The truck went backwards for at least 100 feet until it could get off at Lawyers Road.

Moments later, the driver appeared to be swerving onto the grass to go around other drivers. The driver also ran several red lights, narrowly missing cars at intersections.

The truck then got back on I-485, traveling in the wrong direction. The truck could also be seen going inbound on the outbound side of Independence Boulevard in Stallings. The truck crossed several lanes of traffic, almost hitting multiple cars.

Once the truck got back into south Charlotte, Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the driver eventually stop the truck, jump out and run away near Charlotte Latin School. Authorities then searched on the ground, near the intersection of County Lane and Loma Linda Lane, for the driver, but did not find them.

Chopper 9's Andy Holt says it appears the driver has ditched his truck and there is now a ground search pic.twitter.com/DGj1hKXUIz — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 9, 2022

Police said no arrests have been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Family inside house when driver crashes into York Co. home following chase with deputies)