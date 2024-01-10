Chopper 9 Skyzoom tours damage following severe storms across North Carolina

Chopper 9 Skyzoom took a tour of the weather damage caused by severe storms across North Carolina on Tuesday.

We started the tour on Shamrock Drive in east Charlotte, where raging floodwaters carried a car down Briar Creek at the Windsor Harbor apartments.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom then headed to Myers Park, where Charlotte Storm reported that nearly 80 homes were flooded in the area.

VIDEO: Driver rescued from raging floodwaters in east Charlotte

In Iron Station, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon has received reports about a footbridge on Amity Lane that has been washed away due to heavy rain.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured footage of the neighborhood as rescue crews assessed the damage.

The tour ended in a Claremont neighborhood, where one person died and four others were injured after the storm blew through.

The National Weather Service will be surveying that area of Catawba County to confirm if a tornado hit.

VIDEO: At least 1 killed after intense storm brings flooding, high winds, possible tornado




















