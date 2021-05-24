Chopper’s Politics: How do we keep Britain great?

Tobias Ellwood MP, Professor Francis Davis and Dominic McVey join Christopher Hope on this week's Chopper's Politics podcast

Who is Britain after Brexit? Tobias Ellwood, Chair of the House of Commons Defence Select Committee, thinks that is the question the government needs to be answering as we emerge from the pandemic.

"After Brexit, who are we on the international stage? And on top of that, you've got Covid too. What are we supposed to be achieving? And how do we build on our history, on our transparency, on our reach, on our connectivity across the world? I think this is a healthy reminder that we should all recognise and unite behind a sense of purpose of what it is to be British."

Speaking to Christopher Hope on this week's Chopper's Politics podcast, which you can listen to on the player above, Mr Ellwood continued "I mean, for me, it's about what we stand for. It's about our national identity. I see us very much as an internationalist country wishing to step forward, perhaps when others hesitate. We are one of those countries that seeks to share the burdens on the international community... But perhaps we've lost a little bit of that magic."

Mr Ellwood was joined on the podcast by Professor Francis Davis, Professor of Religion, Communities and Public Policy at the University of Birmingham, and fashion, music, media and cosmetics entrepreneur Dom McVey, who both contributed to a new book about Britain's identity today.

"Greater – Britain After The Storm", was released this month and is written by Cabinet office minister Penny Mourdant, and co-author, Chris Lewis.

Listen to Christopher Hope's full discussion with Tobias Ellwood, Francis Davis and Dom McVey on Chopper's Politics, The Telegraph's weekly political podcast, using the audio player above, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.