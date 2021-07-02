Chopper's Politics Podcast: Despite the vaccine halo, the Prime Minister isn't inoculated from electoral defeat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Hope
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chopper&#39;s Politics Podcast
Chopper's Politics Podcast

Christopher Hope is joined by Telegraph colleagues Camilla Tominey and Tony Diver in this week's Chopper's Politics podcast to discuss what can be learned from three very different recent by-elections.

Our associate political editor, Camilla Tominey feels that going forward the same issue faces both the Tories and Labour: "They need to nail their colours to the mast. What kind of Labour party is Sir Keir Starmer going to lead, and equally now he's got Brexit done, what is Boris Johnson's ideological vision for Britain outside the EU, and how is going to take this country forward?"

"Yes Boris Johnson is still wearing the halo of the vaccination rollout, but that doesn't last forever, he isn't literally being inoculated from electoral defeat."

Political correspondent Tony Diver adds "I think as all the parties head towards the next election, they'd be quite mindful that all of those old cliches and tropes about where the parties have their support, look like they don't hold quite so strongly anymore".

Also on the podcast: Conversative Party co-Chair Amanda Milling on why she thinks the by-election wasn't a true Labour win, and ERG chairman Mark Francois doesn't mince his words over the so-called "sausage wars" around the Northern Ireland protocol, and reveals why the Northern Ireland Secretary isn't in his good books.

Listen to Chopper's Politics, The Telegraph's weekly political podcast using the audio player above, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Proposal would ban mink farming to stem coronavirus mutation

    A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something researchers have said can be accelerated when the virus spreads among animals. The bill introduced this week is an effort from Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C. It would prohibit the import, export, transport, sale or purchase of mink in the United States. Researchers have said that spread of COVID-19 among animals could speed up the number of mutations in the virus before it potentially jumps back to people.

  • Friday evening UK news briefing: Germany to relax quarantine for double-jabbed Britons, says Angela Merkel

    Angela Merkel has said Germany will soon relax requirements for fully-vaccinated Britons to quarantine. During her last visit to the UK as Chancellor, where she has also met with the Queen, Ms Merkel held a joint press conference with Boris Johnson at Chequers. The German chancellor said: "In the foreseeable future, those who have had double-jabs will be able to travel again without quarantine." Meanwhile, the Prime Minister added that there is "no reason" why Britons would be excluded from the

  • UN documents prisoners' torture, abuse in Ukrainian conflict

    Prisoners taken by the warring parties in the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine have endured systematic torture, sexual violence and other abuses, the United Nations human rights agency said in a report released Friday. The report issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that prisoners' abuse was particularly rampant in the initial stage of the seven-year conflict, but noted that it continues to this day. “Seven years since the outbreak of the conflict, it is unacceptable that such egregious human rights violation remain largely unaddressed,” said Matilda Bogner, Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

  • Don Jr compares Trump Organization charges to Putin’s persecution of Navalny

    Donald Trump Jr has compared the criminal charges against his father’s business to Vladimir Putin’s persecution of Alexei Navalny. “This is the political persecution of a political enemy,” he said, before getting the Russian opposition leader’s name wrong.

  • In Cuba, novels and news accompany rolling of cigars

    Every morning Odalys de la Caridad Lara Reyes gets to work, takes her seat and starts to read out loud. Arrayed before her at the La Corona factory are scores of workers rolling the world's finest cigars — San Cristobals, Montecristos, Cuabas. By legend, at least, cigars like the Montecristos and Romeo y Julietas owe their very names to books being read as they were being rolled.

  • Ryan Garcia tweets he wants Tank Davis

    Coming off his mental health break, Ryan Garcia took to social media to challenge Gervonta Davis to a fight in 2021.

  • Canada hunts for survivors of fire that destroyed small town

    Officials on Friday hunted for any missing residents of a British Columbia town destroyed by wildfire as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered federal assistance. Officials said it was unclear whether anyone remained in the village 95 miles (150 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver due to a lack of cell service and because it wasn’t safe to enter most of the area. “We do know there are some people who are unaccounted for,” said Mike Farnworth, the province’s public safety minister, though he said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Red Cross were working to locate people.

  • SpaceX launches 88 spacecraft into orbit — including two of Spaceflight’s orbital tugs

    SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket sent dozens of satellites into orbit today with a launch that featured an unusual on-the-ground touchdown for its first-stage booster. Eighty-eight spacecraft were packed aboard the two-stage rocket, which took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida heading for a pole-to-pole orbit. That sun-synchronous orbit is typically preferred for Earth observation satellites, of which there were plenty. Two of the spacecraft were Sherpa orbital transfer vehicles bui

  • Towers added to Texas Hurricane Harbor parking lot for security after fatal shooting

    Security has been increased after a 16-year-old was shot and killed at the Arlington water park on June 23.

  • Polar Asset Trader Charged With $3.6 Million Fraud Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- A trader at Polar Asset Management Partners was charged with insider trading in federal court in New York on Friday.Sean Wygovsky, 40, allegedly reaped $3.6 million from January 2015 through April 2021 by stealing confidential information to front-run his Toronto-based firm’s trades. Prosecutors said Wygovsky used three close relatives and accounts in their names to conceal his activity. Those relatives kicked back to him at least hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal tradin

  • Ethiopia denies trying to 'suffocate' Tigray region

    Ethiopia’s government on Friday rejected accusations that it’s trying to “suffocate the Tigray people” by denying them urgently needed food and other aid, even as transport and communications links remained severed to the region that faces the world's worst famine crisis in a decade. Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen spoke to reporters a day after a bridge that’s crucial for accessing much of the region of 6 million people was destroyed and the United Nations indicated that special forces from the neighboring Amhara region were to blame. Amhara authorities have occupied western Tigray and forced out hundreds of thousands of ethnic Tigrayans.

  • Mary Trump Reveals The Family Members Most Likely To Turn Against Donald Trump

    The former president's niece names names after the Trump Organization criminal indictment.

  • Ex-Prosecutor Spots Trump 2016 Debate Boast That May ‘Come Back To Haunt Him’

    Trump's brag about taxes to Hillary Clinton may not age well, suggested former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.

  • The DOJ is investigating troubled EV startup Lordstown Motors

    Add a Justice Department investigation to the list of problems troubled EV startup Lordstown Motors has to contend with at the moment.

  • Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Raise Eyebrows With Responses To Trump Org Charges

    Donald Trump's sons left some people puzzled over their defenses to the charges filed against the Trump family business.

  • In boost to Starmer, UK Labour wins election reprieve in north England

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Labour leader Keir Starmer received a boost in northern England on Friday, fighting off a challenge from the governing Conservatives to hang on to a parliamentary seat that if lost, would have heaped pressure on him to stand down. The victory for Labour, which saw 13,296 to 12,973 votes in favour of its candidate Kim Leadbeater, in Batley and Spen, hands Starmer a reprieve from those questioning whether he can rebuild Britain's main opposition party after a 2019 election disaster. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives had been cautiously hopeful they could oust Labour from another northern English constituency after winning a contest Hartlepool in May but fell just 323 votes short.

  • Justices turn away florist who refused same-sex wedding job

    The Supreme Court on Friday declined to take up the case of a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding, leaving in place a decision that she broke state anti-discrimination laws. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have agreed to hear the case and review the decision. In 2018 the high court ordered Washington state courts to take a new look at the case involving florist Barronelle Stutzman and her Arlene's Flowers business.

  • Michael Cohen Explains Why He Thinks Trump's '9 Lives' Have Run Out

    Trump's former fixer spoke on CNN about the indictment of the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg.

  • Gamer’s 69PWNDU vanity license plate is ‘offensive,’ Tennessee says. Now she’s suing

    Leah Gilliam said her constitutional rights were violated when state officials revoked the vanity plate she’s had for more than a decade.

  • Supreme Court dumps border wall funding case

    The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from former President Donald Trump to rule against funding used for the wall along the southern border.