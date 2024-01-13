Chopsticks Express fills need for more Chinese food in Jamestown

Jan. 13—JAMESTOWN — It has always been Jin Quan Su's dream to open a business.

Su and his wife, Yanti Halimah, moved to the Fargo-Moorhead area years ago where they worked at Izumi Sushi & Hibachi. Halimah said after working there for about six or seven years, Su was asked if he wanted to be a co-partner in Izumi Sushi & Hibachi in Jamestown.

After about three years in Jamestown, the two saw a need for a Chinese restaurant in Jamestown. Only one Chinese restaurant existed in Jamestown before December.

Halimah, a manager of Chopsticks Express and Izumi in Jamestown, said it wasn't easy to find a location to open a restaurant. She said after Taco John's relocated, the building for Chopsticks Express was identified. Chopsticks Express is located at 718 10th St. SE in Jamestown.

Chopsticks Express opened on Dec. 1. Halimah said business has been "very good" since the restaurant opened.

"Thanks for everybody for being so nice and supportive," she said.

Chopsticks Express serves authentic Chinese food that is more catered to Americans, Halimah said. Chopsticks Express is more like a fast-food restaurant where customers can order for takeout or dine in. Customers can also place orders through its drive-thru.

She said the plan is to add Chopsticks Express to DoorDash where customers can order through the app and get their food delivered.

The Chopsticks Express' main entree menu includes the popular General Tso's chicken, bourbon chicken and butter shrimp among others. The main entree menu also includes black pepper chicken, teriyaki chicken, sweet and sour chicken, kung pao chicken, seafood vegetables, pepper steak and stir-fried green beans, and the restaurant also has appetizers such as spring rolls, cheese rangoon, dumplings or gyoza and egg rolls.

When customers order from Chopsticks Express, they have an option to buy a meal package that includes a side of fried rice or noodles and either one, two or three main entrees.

Halimah said the food at Chopsticks Express is good value that customers can get fast.

"A lot of people are working and they don't have too much time and we don't have it in Jamestown," she said.

Chopsticks Express is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Tuesday.

Halimah said a party tray could be added to the menu in the future for larger gatherings. Currently, a family feast with three large entrees and two large sides of fried rice or noodles is offered.

She said management will look at any suggestions offered by customers.