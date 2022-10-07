Chord Energy's (NASDAQ:CHRD) 449% YoY earnings expansion surpassed the shareholder returns over the past year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) share price is up 46% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 20% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! We'll need to follow Chord Energy for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for Chord Energy

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Chord Energy boasted truly magnificent EPS growth in the last year. This remarkable growth rate may not be sustainable, but it is still impressive. We are not surprised the share price is up. Strong growth like this can be evidence of a fundamental inflection point in the business, making it a good time to investigate the stock more closely.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Chord Energy, it has a TSR of 77% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Chord Energy boasts a total shareholder return of 77% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 36% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Chord Energy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

