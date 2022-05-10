'You chose to take his life from us': Brockton man gets life without parole in murder

BROCKTON — A jury took three hours to convict Kian Willis of murdering Patrick Sequeira-Ferreira with two gunshots to the face. A judge sentenced the Brockton man, now 24, to life without parole.

"You chose to take his life from us," said Anastasia Keith, cousin of the victim, in a statement she read at Superior Court on Friday. "My family is thankful for the justice that was served today."

Prosecutors argued that Willis, just days past his 21st birthday, tricked 27-year-old Sequeira-Ferreira out of his house, tracking him down as he walked along Keith Avenue on Nov. 12, 2018. Willis fired three shots, striking Sequeira-Ferreira in the chin and right side of his head, according to the Commonwealth.

"Ladies and gentlemen, that was an execution," Assistant District Attorney Shanan Buckingham told jurors in her closing argument on Thursday.

Family and friends of Patrick Sequeira-Ferreira weep as Anastasia Keith, his cousin, reads an impact statement at Brockton Superior Court on Friday, May 6, 2022.

The Commonwealth's attorneys said Willis killed Sequeira-Ferreira to keep their relationship quiet. During closing arguments, neither side definitively said the two actually had sex.

At the time of the shooting, Willis worked at the state Office of Community Corrections and Sequeira-Ferreira was a client of the agency. Such a relationship would be a fire-able offense, effectively ending Willis' hopes for a career in law enforcement or the military. Willis previously served part-time in the Massachusetts National Guard with the 101st Field Artillery unit in Fall River. In February 2018, he was briefly a paraprofessional at the Brookfield School in Brockton.

Traffic fatalities: Roadway deaths were at their highest in 2021 in Plymouth County — here's what we know

Citing a series of text messages between the two Brockton men, Willis' defense attorneys said that the "exposure" motive made no sense.

"Read the texts," lawyer Christopher P. Belezos told jurors. "Kian was the one who continued to push money, drugs and favors to Patrick. Kian over and over offers to take care of Patrick's financial needs. Kian Willis plied Patrick with money, favors and drugs in hopes of getting sex in return … Young and horny does not a murderer make."

Story continues

Belezos said any attempt at blackmail would have been "mutually assured destruction" for both men.

Kian Willis, 24, of Brockton, was sentenced to life in prison at Brockton Superior Court on Friday, May 6, 2022 for the murder of Patrick Sequeira-Ferreira of Brockton on Nov. 12, 2018.

"So, how does this work? 'If you don't pay me, I'm going to expose you for this sexual come-on.' OK. Guess what. If he outs Willis, he outs himself" Belezos said in his closing argument.

According to Buckingham, Willis testified that he gave Sequeira-Ferreira money for explicit photos and videos via Snapchat, a social media service where messages disappear shortly after viewing. Buckingham asked jurors if it made sense that Willis would pay for ephemeral images.

On Friday, Judge William F. Sullivan sentenced Willis to life without parole on the conviction for first-degree murder. The judge told family members that he noticed they came to court every day despite having to sit through difficult topics.

"The young man had a lot of potential, and he's gone," Sullivan said.

Patrick Sequeira-Ferreira

The family declined to speak to the Enterprise, citing the paper's previous coverage quoting prosecutors theory of the case: That Willis killed Sequeira-Ferreira to cover up a sexual relationship between the two.

"This defendant was the desperate one," Buckingham told the jury. "He needed to protect his lifestyle. He needed to protect his career. He needed his secret to be kept secret."

Jurors returned their guilty verdict Thursday afternoon after closing arguments. The trial lasted eight days.

Is crime down in Brockton?: District attorney shares stats for city, Plymouth County

According to prosecutors, Willis lured Sequeira-Ferreira out of his Market Street home with a fake plan for the two of them to take an Uber together.

The defense argued that no direct physical evidence tied Willis to the scene. Investigators did not locate the murder weapon.

"It's undisputed that Kian Willis was in the same general area, but none of it places him on Keith Ave," Belezos told jurors.

The defense said shoddy police work resulted in a case that failed to prove that Willis killed the victim.

"I'm not saying there was an attempt to frame up Mr. Willis," Belezos said to the jury. "Plain and simple, the work product presented to you by the police in this case is unacceptable in a first-degree murder investigation and it certainly does not constitute proof beyond a reasonable doubt."

Jurors, however, reached a different conclusion. They did so despite there being no video footage of the shooting itself. Surveillance video shows a man following Sequeira-Ferreira along Keith Avenue toward the CVS driveway at the corner with Main Street. The tape cuts out for a few seconds as shots are fired, Buckingham said. She said that gunshot-location sensors confirm the shots took place in that same driveway.

"How do you know the shooter was this defendant?" Buckingham asked jurors. "Use your common sense. The defendant was the only one who knew where Patrick Sequeira-Ferreira was at that time and where he was going."

Willis was ordered to begin his life sentence at MCI-Cedar Junction.

"Mr. Willis will be exercising his full appellate rights," said Belezos when reached by phone Friday evening.

Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@enterprisenews.com or connect on Twitter at @HelmsNews. Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton: Kian WIllis convicted of murdering Patrick Sequeira-Ferreira