Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (HKG:1929) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (HKG:1929) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of August.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group's next dividend payment will be HK$0.50 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed HK$0.70 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a trailing yield of 9.5% on the current share price of HK$7.35. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 76% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 43% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 8.8% a year over the previous 5 years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 7 years, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has increased its dividend at approximately 32% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is already paying out 76% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group today.