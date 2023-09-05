Chow Yun-fat named Asian Filmmaker of the Year by Busan International Film Festival

[Source]

Hong Kong movie icon Chow Yun-fat was named Asian Filmmaker of the Year ahead of this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Celebrating Chow: Chow’s win will reportedly be celebrated with a screening of his most iconic films, including Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” John Woo’s “A Better Tomorrow” and Anthony Pun's recent release, “One More Chance.” Chow will be presented the Asian Filmmaker of the Year award in person at the event's opening ceremony, according to a press conference on Tuesday.

Hong Kong Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung congratulated Chow on his outstanding film career.

“With his outstanding acting skills, Chow plays a diverse repertoire and gives life to many classic characters,” Yeung said, according to China Daily. “He made a name for himself in Hong Kong and even worldwide before successfully making his way to Hollywood, and established his status in the global film industry.”

International guests: Besides Chow, the 28th BIFF will feature international guests such as French filmmaker Luc Besson, Japanese filmmakers Hirokazu Koreeda and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Korean American filmmakers Lee Isaac Chung and Justin Chon and Chinese actor Fan Bingbing.

What to expect: This year's BIFF will open with the world premiere of “Because I Hate Korea” and close with the world premiere of “The Movie Emperor.” Gala screenings include “Monster,” “Green Night” and “The Beast.” There will also be a Special Program on Indonesian cinema and a section on Korean diaspora cinema, which will screen “Minari,” “Jamojaya” and “Past Lives.”

Moreover, BIFF’s Icons section will screen 30 titles from established filmmakers from recent festivals, and Korean Cinema Today will feature the world premieres of two Netflix titles: “Ballerina” and “Believer 2.”

Other sections include World Cinema, Midnight Passion and Open Cinema. A Special Screening section will honor late actor Yun Jung-hee and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.

This year's BIFF, which will be hosted by Korean actor Song Kang-ho, will run from Oct. 4 to 13.

