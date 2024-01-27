Chowchilla City Council revises licensing fees for food truck owners
Food truck vendors are breathing a sigh of relief after Chowchilla City leaders voted to lower the cost of food truck licensing from $100 a day.
Food truck vendors are breathing a sigh of relief after Chowchilla City leaders voted to lower the cost of food truck licensing from $100 a day.
Learn how to lower your credit card interest rate by improving your credit, shopping around, and negotiating with your credit card company.
Adding a teenager to your policy carries a hefty price tag. Here’s why your car insurance rates are affected – and what you can to do save money.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
Learn how a first-time home buyer grant can help you afford a down payment or closing costs.
Mortgage insurance protects the lender from a financial loss if you don't repay your mortgage. Here's how it works and when it's required.
Looking for fast, flavorful plant-based dishes? You can get them delivered to your door every week, no shopping —or cooking — required.
Tensions have been high in the Cities: Skylines community since the launch of the sequel in October.
Wondering if you can use a credit card at an ATM? It’s possible, but it’s expensive. Here’s what to know before you use your card to withdraw money.
Multiple expenses may mean you need multiple financing options. The good news: there's no limit to how many personal loans you can have at once.
Here's how to find the right mortgage lender when shopping for a home loan.
Miso, for instance, has made a name for itself with Flippy, a hamburger cooking arm that has found its way into chain restaurants like White Castle. Others, including Zume Robotics, have been less successful – the pizza robot firm shut its doors last year after attempting a major pivot into Earth-conscious food packaging. Chef Robotics has been kicking since 2019.
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
'The seam dips down and makes my butt look perkier than it really is,' added a candid Colorfulkoala customer.
Southwest is the latest airline to stock naloxone, sold over the counter as Narcan.
Swedish car maker Polestar is the latest EV company to slash its workforce.
The chic and versatile top makes the perfect layering piece.
The media and entertainment industry's reckoning will continue in 2024 with more layoffs underway.
Software instability may prevent the camera image from showing images while the Teslas are in reverse. NHTSA says that can increase the risk of a crash.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Ravens AFC title game.
Grab an amazing deal on denim from the Griselda star's line that will make you look — and feel — your best.