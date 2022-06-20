Chowchilla police ask public for help after gun discharged in attempted home invasion

Authorities have requested the public’s assistance after an attempted home invasion involving a firearm in Chowchilla.

At about 12:18 a.m. on Saturday, three men reportedly entered a home in the 300 block of Circle Drive, according to a Chowchilla Police Department news release. Authorities said the residents confronted the men and there was scuffle at which time a gun was discharged by one of the intruders. Nobody was hit by the gunfire and the residents were able to scare them off, according to the release.

Police said one of the men was described as about six feet tall and roughly 250 pounds. The other two men were described as wearing black ski masks and dark clothing. According to authorities, a suspect vehicle in the incident was described as a light tan colored four door sedan.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incident or with surveillance cameras in the area of Ventura Avenue, Calaveras Street or Circle Drive, to contact the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600 and ask for Detective Boivie. Callers can remain anonymous.