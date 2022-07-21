Chowchilla police looking for motorcyclist who discarded gun during pursuit

Chowchilla police are looking for a motorcyclist who was able to escape during a pursuit with law enforcement Wednesday evening.

At about 8 p.m., officers on patrol in the Greenhills area observed the suspect on a motorcycle, and recognized him as a wanted individual, according to Chowchilla Police Cmdr. Jeff Palmer.

When officers attempted to conduct a felony stop, the motorcyclist took off and police initiated a pursuit.

Palmer said the pursuit was terminated shortly after it began due to high speeds and safety concerns. During the pursuit, the rider discarded a 9mm handgun, which police recovered.

Police declined to identify the suspect, but said he is prohibited from possessing firearms. The suspect remains at large.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case Wednesday, at about 9:30 p.m. Chowchilla police officers responded to a report of a strong arm robbery at a local store on Robertson Boulevard. Police declined to release the location or name of the establishment.

According to Palmer, three males of unknown ages entered the store and stole items including alcoholic beverages. When a store employee confronted the three individuals outside the establishment, he was punched in the face several times by one of the individuals, police said.

The three individuals fled the scene on foot and the employee did not require medical attention.

Police ask anyone with information regarding either incident to contact the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600 and ask for Sgt. Daniel Denny.