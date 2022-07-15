Chowchilla teenager arrested for attempted murder in connection to stabbing, police say

An 18-year old Chowchilla man was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a stabbing earlier this month, according to police.

On July 6, Chowchilla Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of Rose Avenue in Chowchilla for a report of a victim with multiple stab wounds.

Officers, firefighters and emergency medical services arrived on scene and rendered first aid. The victim was airlifted to a local trauma center.

On July 8, investigators identified Santos Diaz, 18, of Chowchilla as a suspect and issued an arrest warrant.

Diaz turned himself into police after speaking with the Chowchilla Police Department investigations unit on Wednesday, according to a news release from the agency.

Diaz was arrested and booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections for attempted murder. Police believe it was an isolated incident and gang-related.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact Det. Boivie or Sgt. Denny on the anonymous tip line at 559-665-8624 or the direct line at 559-665-8600.