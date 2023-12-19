CHP: 1 dead after woman crashes car into parked trailer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead after a car crashed into a parked trailer where he resided near Golden State and Ashlan, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials got a call a quarter after 7 p.m. of a solo vehicle overturned near Golden State and Ashlan.

Officials say upon arrival and investigation, officials determined that a female in her mid-sixties lost control of her vehicle on northbound Highway 99. She had left the freeway and went onto the surface street where she struck a trailer that was occupied by a man in his mid-fifties.

According to officials, the driver was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.