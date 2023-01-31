CHP: 33 suspects arrested, 8K recovered during retail theft operation

Jan. 30—The California Highway Patrol retail crime task force arrested 33 people in connection to stealing 285 items worth about $8,403 during an operation along Ming Avenue over the weekend, the CHP said Monday.

CHP investigators and store security personnel carried out their investigation that included theft at TJ Maxx and Marshalls on Sunday, a news release said.

The suspects — whose names weren't immediately available — were arrested on suspicion of organized retail crime, shoplifting, grand theft, resisting arrest and several other charges. A number of suspects also had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for crimes ranging from assault to failing to check in with their parole or probation officers.