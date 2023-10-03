CHP: 70-year-old crashes motorcycle, dies

Oct. 2—A 70-year-old Palmdale man died after crashing his motorcycle Friday night on Gorman Post Road, south of Gorman School Road.

The California Highway Patrol reported the man, whose name has not been released, was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson north on Gorman Post Road, just north of Highway 138, at an unknown speed at about 9:30 p.m. He crossed into the dirt shoulder, crashed and was ejected.

He was taken to Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia, where he declared deceased, according to a CHP news release.