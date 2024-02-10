CHP announces freeway shootings were down 21% last year

Freeway shootings in 2023 were down more than 21% from what they were in 2022 across the state, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was the second-straight year with a drop, according to a news release. There was a 38% reduction in freeway shootings between 2021 and 2022.

“Freeway shootings are serious crimes, and the CHP actively investigates every incident of highway violence,” said CHP commissioner Sean Duryee. “This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of our highways throughout California and fostering an environment where motorists can travel without fear.”

The CHP also announced that just four people were killed in freeway shootings in 2023, which is 60% down from the year before. There were 68 injuries.

“While this downward trend marks progress, let’s be clear: one life lost by gun violence is one too many,” Governor Gavin Newsom said. “California will remain relentless in our pursuit to improve public safety, reduce gun violence, and invest in smart crime-fighting strategies that deliver real results.”

