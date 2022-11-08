CHP announces recovery of stolen rental equipment

Nov. 7—California Highway Patrol officers reported Monday the recovery of more than $177,000 in stolen Home Depot rental equipment.

The Oct. 25 theft, which included five pieces of stolen construction equipment such as front loaders and back hoes, was tracked to a community in Ridgecrest, according to a CHP report.

There, two suspects were questioned and detained.

The items were recovered, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Central Division CHP office at 559-603-7740.