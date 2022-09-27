: CHP arrests 2, seizes 100 pounds of methamphetamine

Sep. 26—California Highway Patrol officers arrested two men and seized more than 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop Friday, according to a CHP news release.

Efrain Baez, 23, of Los Angeles County, and Eduardo Melendres, 29, of Riverside County, were arrested on suspicion of various drug-related charges, according to the release.

CHP officers initially conducted the traffic stop on the Toyota Corolla on the southbound side of Highway 99, south of Highway 65, due to the car's tinted windows.

While speaking with the driver, the officer smelled the strong odor of burnt marijuana emitting from within the Toyota and noted several additional indicators of criminal activity.

The officer deployed a K-9 unit to circle the exterior of the Toyota and received a positive alert. During the resulting search, the officer located the crystal methamphetamine in the trunk of the Toyota.

Both occupants of the Toyota were taken into custody without incident and arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale and transportation of methamphetamine across noncontiguous counties.