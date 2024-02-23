CHP arrests suspect in Placer hit-and-run that seriously injured Roseville ‘mountain bike legend’

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run last month that critically injured a Roseville cyclist and strength coach who was on a training ride when a car struck him on a Placer County rural road.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln man on suspicion of felony hit-and-run in the crash that injured Derek Teel, the CHP’s Auburn office announced Friday in a news release. The suspect was booked Thursday evening at the Placer County Jail, where he was being held without bail.

Teel, 32, is an accomplished professional mountain bike racer and personal trainer. He is the owner of Dialed Health, a strength training company for cyclists he started in 2016. Jason Anderson, a friend who started an online fundraising campaign to help the injured cyclist, called Teel a “mountain bike legend.”

His friend survived the hit-and-run crash but suffered life-threatening injuries, including a broken femur, a shattered pelvis, a collapsed lung and a torn colon, Anderson wrote in a GoFundMe page he created to help Teel.

Anderson said Teel was out training on his bicycle on Jan. 30 when a car, moving at a high speed, struck the bicyclist.

About 1:30 p.m. that day, CHP officers were called for a report of a crash at Crosby Herold and Wise roads just northeast of Lincoln. The CHP said the bicyclist, later identified as Teel, was struck in the eastbound lane of Wise Road. The collision knocked Teel off the black bicycle he was riding.

Witnesses told investigating officers that a silver sedan hit the bicyclist before leaving the area, heading south on Crosby Herold Road The CHP said the car’s right front mirror was detached as it left the crash scene.

Anderson said the driver in the silver car immediately left the area, effectively leaving Teel for dead.

“Thankfully — the Lord had bigger plans,” Anderson wrote in the GoFundMe page. “There was a woman behind that witnessed the event and stopped to help Derek and call his wife and 911.”

Anderson said Teel underwent multiple surgeries over eight days before he was released from the intensive care unit. Two days later, Teel was released from the hospital and allowed to go home to his family to continue his “long road to recovery.”

At the time of the crash, investigators asked anyone with security camera video of the area to call the CHP office.

“The CHP diligently pursued leads and gathered evidence over the past weeks, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect,” officers said.

The CHP said this arrest should serve as a reminder to drivers that “hit-and-run incidents will not go unpunished,” and officers urged anyone with additional relevant information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

Anderson’s online fundraising campaign is seeking donations for a 24-hour mountain bike ride Anderson will undergo starting at 6 p.m. March 10 around the James River Park System trail in Richmond, Virginia. He said the bike ride is self-supported with all donations going to Teel to cover medical expenses and other affiliated costs.

“And remember folks: Be safe out there. The bikers that you pass on the road are people, and not a point value,” Anderson wrote in the GoFundMe page. “They’re your neighbors, they’re mothers and fathers, they’re sons and daughters, they’re human — just like you. 3 feet of space is the least you can do!”