CHP arrests West Sacramento man accused in road rage shooting near Isleton Bridge

The California Highway Patrol arrested a West Sacramento man accused of firing a gun in a road rage shooting that wounded another man earlier this month along Highway 160, near the Isleton Bridge.

Timothy Lee Allen, 21, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the CHP Valley Division announced Monday in a news release. Records show he was booked Thursday morning at the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown, where he was being held without bail.

The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. on Aug. 10. The CHP said the shooting victim was struck by gunfire on Highway 160, also known as River Road in that area, near the Isleton Bridge. The shooting was the result of an alleged road rage incident, authorities said.

The victim, a 25-year-old man from Antioch, was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in Walnut Creek. The CHP said the Antioch man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was later released from the hospital.

Allen appeared for his arraignment hearing Monday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court. During the brief hearing, Court Commissioner Alin Cintean told Allen that he faces the attempted murder charge, along with an enhancement for allegedly using a gun in the crime. Cintean ordered Allen to return to court Sept. 6 for further proceedings in his case.

The CHP Valley Division’s investigative service unit took the lead in the shooting investigation. The CHP said investigators later identified Allen as the shooting suspect and obtained search warrants for his home and vehicle.

The CHP SWAT and Valley Division Warrant Service Team served the search warrants. The CHP said investigators found a firearm with several hundred rounds of ammunition, along with spent ammunition cartridge cases, in Allen’s vehicle.

Investigators suspect Allen may have been involved in separate road rage shooting incidents driving a dark-colored Honda Civic. The CHP shared photos of the Honda Civic in a Facebook post, seeking tips from the public.

Investigators asked anyone with additional information related to this investigation to call the CHP Valley Division ISU tip line at 916-731-6580 or send an email to chpvalleytip@chp.ca.gov.