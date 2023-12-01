CHP: Bay Area man in critical condition after hit-and-run on Highway 46 in SLO County

A man was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 46 East in San Luis Obispo County on Friday morning.

George Pitman — 33, of Bolinas — sustained major injuries when he collided with a truck while pulling over to the Shandon rest area at 5:10 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol new release.

Pitman was traveling eastbound in a 2018 Nissan 2500NV Transit van when a truck pulling a trailer pulled out of the rest area, according to the release. CHP said it is unknown if the truck driver stopped prior to exiting the rest area.

Pitman’s vehicle collided with the trailer, and rotated more than 270 degrees before coming to rest in the intersection.

Pitman sustained major injuries and was airlifted from the scene to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, CHP said. He was admitted for a broken femur and severe head trauma and is currently listed as in critical condition, according to the release.

Meanwhile, the truck fled westbound on Highway 46. CHP said it is unknown if the truck driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol or distracted by electronic devices at the time of the incident.

CHP is seeking information; witnesses are advised to call Templeton CHP at 805-400-6720 or San Luis Obispo CHP at 805-593-3333.