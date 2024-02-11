CHP blitz operations lead to multiple arrests, recovery of nearly $400k in stolen merchandise

(FOX40.COM) — California Highway Patrol said it recently conducted two successful blitz operations that led to nine arrests and the retrieval of almost $400,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

On Saturday, CHP posted on Facebook that its Organized Retail Crime Task Forces’ (ORCTF) first operation involved the recovery of goods from Harbor Freight and Floor Decor. In this operation, officials were able to seize drugs, recover a stolen trailer, and salvage $12,915 worth of merchandise.

The next operation involved the recovery of goods from hardware stores such as The Home Depot and Lowe’s. During this blitz operation, officials came away with the “unexpected” capture of someone who had been stealing vehicles and about $382,405 worth of stolen merchandise.

“A huge thanks to our loss prevention teams from The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Harbor Freight, and Floor & Decor. Your efforts shine brightly in our shared success,” CHP said in its Facebook post.

