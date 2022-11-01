CHP, Cal City Police arrest woman after 77-mile pursuit

Oct. 31—California Highway Patrol officers arrested a suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation that started with California City Police in the 9800 block of California City Boulevard and ended up in the outskirts of Barstow on Monday.

CCPD officers located a gray 2010 Honda heading south on Randsburg-Mojave Road that had been reported stolen, according to a CCPD news release.

The driver, Crystal Charlene Cantwell, 37, failed to pull over and instead sped off, leading officers on a 77-mile pursuit with speeds reaching over 120 mph, the release noted.

With the help of aerial support from CHP, as well as patrol units on the ground, the car was disabled and the driver was taken into custody.

She was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and evading, according to the release. There were no injuries reported in the incident.