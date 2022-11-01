CHP, Cal City Police arrest woman after 77-mile pursuit

1
The Bakersfield Californian
·1 min read

Oct. 31—California Highway Patrol officers arrested a suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation that started with California City Police in the 9800 block of California City Boulevard and ended up in the outskirts of Barstow on Monday.

CCPD officers located a gray 2010 Honda heading south on Randsburg-Mojave Road that had been reported stolen, according to a CCPD news release.

The driver, Crystal Charlene Cantwell, 37, failed to pull over and instead sped off, leading officers on a 77-mile pursuit with speeds reaching over 120 mph, the release noted.

With the help of aerial support from CHP, as well as patrol units on the ground, the car was disabled and the driver was taken into custody.

She was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and evading, according to the release. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Recommended Stories

  • EPA: Water in Mississippi's capital city is safe to drink

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed Monday that the water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink, after months of sampling at a treatment plant overwhelmed by August flooding that caused wide supply disruptions. The beleaguered O.B. Curtis water treatment plant fell into crisis after the late summer flooding left 150,000 people without running water for several days. The city had already been under a boil-water notice since late July because the state health department found cloudy water that could make people ill.

  • CCPD bust on city's South Side uncovers nearly $200,000 in illegal drugs

    CCPD bust on city's South Side uncovers nearly $200,000 in illegal drugs.

  • Should You Consider Adding Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) to Your Portfolio?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered negative returns in the third quarter. The portfolio recorded impressive gains at the beginning of the quarter. In contrast, there was a disappointing selloff […]

  • Conservative justices may end affirmative action in college admissions — and beyond

    Does the pursuit of admissions diversity by Harvard and the University of North Carolina violate civil rights laws? Supreme Court to decide.

  • Rockford man shot at Auburn Manor apartments identified by coroner's office

    The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who was shot and killed over the weekend at the Auburn Manor apartment complex in Rockford.

  • Suspect in quadruple shooting threatened ex, records say

    Police were searching Monday for Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, in connection with the shooting that left three men and a woman dead in Aurora. Neither the ex-girlfriend — identified in a protection order requested on Oct. 24 as Jessica Serrano — nor two young children at the home were injured in the shooting early Sunday, Aurora police said. Castorena and Serrano have two children together but they do not currently have custody of them, according to protection order applications made by Serrano and her father, Jose Serrrano, last week.

  • Gun found in baby crib during drug busts, police say

    A gun inside a baby’s crib was among the weapons and drugs found during several police busts on Friday afternoon in Dyersburg, authorities said.

  • Rockford man killed after three-county police pursuit ends in a crash

    More information was released Monday regarding a high-speed chase over the weekend ending in a fatal crash in DeKalb County.

  • Security forces tear gas students defying Iran protest ultimatum

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Protests in Iran entered a more violent phase on Sunday as students, who defied an ultimatum by the Revolutionary Guards and a warning from the president, were met with tear gas and gunfire from security forces, social media videos showed. The confrontations at dozens of universities prompted the threat of a tougher crackdown in a seventh week of demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the morality police for attire deemed inappropriate. "Security is the red line of the Islamic Republic, and we will not allow the enemy to implement in any way its plans to undermine this valuable national asset," hardline President Ebrahim Raisi said, according to state media.

  • Chinese father punches and kicks his daughter in vicious assault on tennis court in Serbia

    Serbian reports suggest that a Chinese tennis dad has been arrested and charged with domestic violence offences after a horrific video surfaced on social media that showed him punching and kicking his young daughter.

  • Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report

    Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.

  • Stunned Bar Owner Recalls Delphi Murder Suspect Sitting Inches Away From ‘Wanted’ Sketch

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / FacebookLooking back on it now, Bob Matlock can’t believe the suspect was sitting right in front of him all along.Accused double murderer and CVS pharmacy technician Richard Allen, a 50-year-old father of two charged with killing Delphi, Indiana teens Libby German and Abby Williams on a hiking trail in 2017, was a regular customer at Matlock’s tavern, JC’s Bar.“He would come in and we would always talk about the girls and everything,” Matlock, 75, told The

  • Delphi killings: 4 things we learned about arrest in deaths of Liberty German and Abigail Williams

    Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested last Wednesday and charged on two charges of murder in court two days later.

  • Golden retriever reunites with his owner after Amazon Flex driver took him, CA cops say

    “It was a moment I really did not know if it was going to happen. I was over the moon with joy.”

  • Missing Miami Boy Jorge ‘Jojo’ Morales Found in Canada Two Months After Vanishing

    FBIA 6-year-old boy who was reported missing from Miami more than two months ago has been found in a city in Canada. Jorge “Jojo” Morales was discovered “in good health” and “safe and sound” Sunday in Moncton, New Brunswick, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed on Twitter. On October 30, 2022, the 6-year-old boy from Miami, Florida, who was reported missing to the Miami-Dade Police Department on August 27, 2022, has been located safe and sound in Moncton, N.B.— RCMP New Brunswick (

  • Attack suspect David DePape intended to kidnap, 'kneecap' Nancy Pelosi, prosecutors allege

    Federal charges against David DePape include assault on a family member of a U.S. official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official.

  • Shocking new details blow up conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi attack

    More details emerged Monday after the Department of Justice filed federal kidnapping and assault charges against David DePape, the man accused in the attack last week against Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.

  • Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

    Authorities on Monday announced an arrest in the unsolved murders of two teenage girls -- a drugstore worker who has been living in the same small northern Indiana community where their bodies were found after they went on a hike nearly six years ago. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people. The investigation is “far from complete,” State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said at a news conference on Monday.

  • Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen: Indiana town wants answers about man who 'blended in'

    Five and a half years after two teen girls were slain, Delphi, Indiana resident Richard Allen has been arrested in the case. His community is shocked.

  • Ex-Idaho gubernatorial candidate found guilty in 1984 murder of Colorado girl

    A former two-time candidate for governor of Idaho was convicted on Monday of the abduction and murder of a 12-year-old Colorado girl who vanished from her home in 1984 after singing at a Christmas recital. Steven Pankey, 71, was found guilty in Weld County District Court for the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Jonelle Matthews, who disappeared from her home in Greeley, Colorado, about 50 miles (80.47 km) north of Denver. Pankey is set to be sentenced later on Monday.