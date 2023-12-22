CHP catches llama trotting across I-80’s snowy Donner Summit. Was he ‘looking for Santa’?

The twists in this llama drama finished with a merry ending this holiday season.

A llama — exuding festive cheer with a red harness — broke free from his owner’s home and began trotting across westbound Interstate 80’s snow-covered lanes over Donner Summit on Thursday evening, authorities said.

Concerned residents called the California Highway Patrol to report a llama on the lam, the CHP’s Truckee office said in a social media post.

Officer Daniel Tanguay canvassed the area and found the llama, named Challenger, according to the post.

“Challenger was returned to his owners and he promised not to go looking for Santa Claus again,” CHP Truckee officials wrote.